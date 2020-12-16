Oyetola 2nd year anniversary: Philanthropist donates school supplies to primary school pupils in Osogbo

A philanthropist and Osun politician, Prince Olaniyan Ademola Akeem, recently donated school supplies to primary school pupils in Osogbo.

Olaniyan Akeem , who is also the Osogbo West LCDA Chairmanship Aspirant, presented the items to the pupils to complement Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s second year anniversary of good governance and proper representation in the state.s

Speaking with Newsmen, at the event held at APC Secretariat ,the philanthropist, said the idea behind the initiative was to promote education in the state and support the good legacy of Governor Oyetola.

“To support the good work of Mr Governor and to add value to education sector in the state”

“I attended Saint Charles grammar school before I further my education, the system was different, we don’t have the opportunity of 6-3-3-4 education system… So other States can emulate Osun state government’s intervention to provide quality and solid education to our children at the grassroot level”,he added.

The items distributed includes; School sandals, socks, uniforms and exercise books given to pupils from 4 Primary schools in the state capital.

Prince Olaniyan further advised parent to keep supporting their children morally and welfare as important.

“Encourage your children to study well to be great in life”, he added.

Name of the benefited schools include; Christ African Isale-Ijebu Osogbo, Okanla Baptist Primary school, Anthony Udofia Primary school Oke-Fia and Obaiyiola Government Primary school Osogbo.

In his remarks, Coordinator, National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) , Alhaji Kazeem Yusuf, described the initiative of the philanthropist as unprecedented and worthy of emulation by other individuals and groups saying provision of education is a collective responsibility.

Alhaji Yusuf, also gave kudos to the state, noting that three to four months ago, our student from Osogbo grammar school emerged the overall best student in science.

He equally used the occasion to commend the Governor Oyetola’s adminstration for providing good governance to the people in the state.

A teacher of Obaiyiola Government Primary School, Mrs Baruwa Shakira, lauded the efforts of Prince Olaniyan for his giant strides on education in the community, adding that he did it voluntarily without being bias in the distribution of the items, he said the items will indeed serve as a succour to parents.

Also, an Islamic Teacher, Mr Oladejo Jamiu, appreciate the kind gesture of the philanthropist while he encourage others to following suit.

The event was attended by , Osun state All Progressives Congress party chieftains, executive members, government officials, well wishers and other relevant stakeholders in education.

Eminent personalities also present at the event include; Coordinator Illerioluwa, Women Leaders, Chairman Osogbo west local government, Mr Ropo Alabi; Commissioner for special duty, Mr Olalekan Rahman Badmus, Special adviser on youths and sport matters, Hon. Taofeek; Some youth leaders and many others to mention but few.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…