It was jubilation in the sleepy town of Obagie Village in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State during the installation of Pa. Stephen Osaretin Oyenmwense as the new village head (Odionwere).

It will be recalled that an Area Customary Court sitting in Iguobazuwa in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state, had recently declared Pa. Oyenmwense as the rightful and appropriate person to be installed as the head of Obagie.

Pa. Oyenmwense, suing for himself and on behalf of the community had in suit no. OSWAAI/2T/2013 dragged Mr. James Igbinadolor Iyangbe (first defendant), Pa. Stephen Osaretin Oyenmwense (second defendant) and Comrade Osamuyimen Oghagbon before the court.

Related Posts No Content Available

Claiming among others, Pa Oyenmwense contended that the second defendant was not the rightful person to be installed as Obagie village head.

He maintained Mr. Iyangbe unilaterally declared himself as the village head without recourse to the tradition and custom of Benin, adding that the second defendant is related to Obagie maternally but not qualified for the headship of Obagie, hence his action in court.

Ruling on the suit, President of the Area Customary Court, Mrs. I. Osawaru, declared and granted all the claims and reliefs sorted by the claimant, awarding a cost of N400,000 against the first defendant as well as restraining him perpetually from parading himself as the village head.

The court further ordered that Pa. Oyenmwense not other person should be installed as the village head being the rightful and appropriate person for the position.

Following the order of the court, the second defendant was on Saturday installed as Obagie village head by the elders and people of the village.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the installation, Oyenmwense expressed appreciation to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II and the court for his victory, asserting that it was a victory against oppression and a form of justice for the people.

He assured that he will be magnanimous in his victory and called on indigenes of Obagie village to join hands with him towards moving the community forward developmentally.

In their separate remarks, Comrade Osamuyimwen Oghagbon, Mr. Charles Ugbogbo, Mr. Cyril Otaniyonmwan Oyenmwense Agbonlahor, Pa. Roland Amenaghawon and Dickson Oghagbon, Mrs. Maria Agho and Mrs. Iyobo Nicolas, commended the court for bringing sanity to the community 12 years after litigation and leadership tussle.

ALSO READ: [VIDEO]: Let church members attend Redeemer’s schools for free, Lege urges Adeboye