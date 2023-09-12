The former Chairman of Ibadan North East local government, Hon Nahim Ladi Oluokun, has described the death of Alhaji Lateef Oyelade, the Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadanland, as a monumental loss to mankind.

This is contained in a tribute he signed and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

The late Oyelade, a renowned businessman and Ekefa-Olubadan of Ibadanland died in the early hours of Friday.

Oluokun said that the death of Oyelade, a father figure to him, came to him as a rude shock, expressing how

dumbfounded he was on hearing the news.

“We were in close touch a few days before your death. You were hail and healthy as usual. Your voice and next plan of action were well spelled out,” he said.

He described the late Oyelade as an epitome of humility, hard work, sincerity android tolerance, saying someone like him ought to live forever.

The former chairman expressed sadness over the passage of the late Oyelade, whom he described as the only father figure left for him.

“Someone like Alhaji Lateef Oyelade, Ekefa Olubadan, should live forever so as to keep a proper image of what humility, hard work, sincerity, mankind, and tolerance are all about.

“You are the only father figure left for me and I have benefited from your kindness and love for younger ones when I was racking up the world,” he said.

Oluokun expressed solace in the fact that the late Oyelade lived a fulfilled life, impacted many lives positively and served Almighty Allah.

He prayed that Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant his soul Al-Jannat Firdaus.





Oluokun also prayed that Almighty Allah grant the family, Muslim community and the state fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

