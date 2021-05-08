Oyegun, Oshiomhole preach peace at APC stakeholders meeting

Two former National Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday, called for lasting peace in the party in Edo State.

The duo, who also at different times governed the state, also urged party members of the party in the state in particular, and in Nigeria at large, to close ranks and work together as one, for the interest of the party.

The two former governors made the appeal in Benin at a stakeholders meeting of the party on the heels of the just-concluded membership registration exercise in the state.

The former chairmen who commended the State Caretaker Committee of the party led by Col David Imuse, Rtd, for the success of the exercise in the state, expressed optimism that the “future is very bright for the APC as a party.”

Speaking, Chief Oyegun said, “Let us put the past behind and let us look at the future,” just as he added, “I am APC. I belong to APC body and soul,” while reiterating his membership of the party.

The new chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Ibadan also appealed to party leaders to recognize the role of party members in the growth of the party.

In his words, “Every member of the party including party leaders have a contribution to make for the improvement and success of the party”, adding, “No individual can be greater than the party”.

Also speaking, Comrade Oshiomhole urged party members in the state to close ranks and work with the leadership of the party at the state and all other levels, harmoniously in the overall interest of the party.

Speaking on the just concluded membership registration exercise, Imuse, praised the party members for the huge success, adding that “the turnout of eager voters to join the party was quite impressive when considered against the backdrop of the fact that our party is in opposition in Edo state.

“Right now, the APC has a very credible and reliable database of its members, in every unit across the entire country. Our party is now a stronger and more united party as a result of the exceptional membership registration exercise.

“The implication of this healthy development is that in subsequent, free and fair elections, our party is confident of undisputable victory. But this does not mean we should rest on our oars. We must stay focused, awake, and be alert to the whiles of our opponents. We must keep working as one, united and indivisible members of the APC, so that, we can stop them, very early, on their nefarious tracks,” Imuse said.

The Stakeholders meeting had in attendance a member of the Board of Trustees, Prince Malik Afegbua, the former governor of Edo State, Professor Oserheimhen Osunbor and his erstwhile deputy, Chief Lucky Imasuen, former Deputy governor to Oshiomhole, Dr Pius Odubu, some members of the National Assembly, including Senator Francis Alimikhena, Hon Dennis Idahosa, Patrick Aisowieren, and Members of the State Caretaker Committee among other stakeholders.