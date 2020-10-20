Oyediran’s patriotism, selflessness distinguished her ― Afe Babalola

A legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola on Tuesday condoled Awolowo and Oyediran families over the demise of late Reverend (Mrs) Tola Oyediran, saying the deceased’s patriotism and selflessness stood her out among the crowd during her lifetime.

In a condolence letter forwarded to the families, Babalola, who is also the founder and chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) tasked Nigerians to emulate the virtues of the deceased to create a better society for all and sundry.

According to him, “our departed heroine, sister, friend and compatriot as well as a protagonist of action, orderliness and decency, Mrs Omotola Oyediran has been a lady after my heart in so many ways.

“What stood this lady of substance out is her patriotism, selflessness, determination and her strength of character to use her office, and indeed her all for the achievement of the good of the majority, a common currency in the Awolowo dynasty.”

“During her lifetime, it was not difficult for anyone that came her way to appreciate her palpable coolness, calmness and willingness to help others around her. But, as traumatising as the news is, I was consoled by the fact that the departed compatriot lived a most fulfilled life and impacted her immediate community and thereby leaving her giant steps in the sand of time,” Babalola remarked.

He continued “the amiable lady will be missed by all. But, unfortunately, there is nothing we can do about it as we are all tenants in this world and we are bound to go when our tenancy expires.”

In the same vein, in a condolence letter forwarded to Dr (Mrs) Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, former deputy governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Kaka “commiserated with the entire family of the late sage, Chief Obafemi, on the passing to the greater glory of our dear Mama Omotola Oyediran.”

He stated “no doubt, from God we came and certainly, to him is our returns. As expected, we remain thankful to God for the fulfilled life and peaceful, glorious exit. It, however, sadly recorded another spanner lost in the vineyard of the Lord and 0the political firmament of our nation.”

