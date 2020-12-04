Oyediran took after Awolowo in service to humanity, kindness, integrity ― Ladigbolu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former interim national chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande; Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun; Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu and other dignitaries on Friday stormed Ibadan for burial service of the chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, Reverend (Mrs) Omotola Oyediran.

The burial which was held at All Saint’s Church, Jericho, Ibadan also attracted captains of industry, academicians and other eminent personalities from all walks of life.

Delivering the sermon, the retired Archbishop of Methodist Church, Nigeria, Most Reverend Ayo Ladigbolu said late Reverend (Mrs) Omotola Oyediran took after her parents, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Mama H.I.D Awolowo in her service to humanity, kindness and integrity.

He maintained that the virtues of Awolowo’s family really rubbed off on her exceptional traits through the immense impactful life she lived.

In his sermon titled “Celebrating Saintly Womanhood as a tool for Nation Building,” Ladigbolu said “today, we gathered here to celebrate a pious, righteous woman, who symbolised a tool for Nation building.

Quoting from the second book of Timothy, chapter 1, verse 5, Ladigbolu averred that “we are celebrating a woman from great parentage. While celebrating Oyediran, we cannot forget the influence and massive impacts of her parents on the citizenry. Whatever attributes God had endowed Oyediran with, she got it from her parents.”

He continued “you have to ask yourself what kind of parent are you to your children. What examples are you setting for them? What are you teaching or depositing in your children? What will your children be able to say about you? While we are talking about life and times of Oyediran, I am seeking to talk to Nigerians to rise up and redeem this country as Reverend Oyediran had sought to do.”

“I am aware that there was a time we were ruling this country with power over women. We are now in an era we are in power with women. That concept is the most proactive way of maximising womanhood for the benefit of our motherland. Womanhood is the origin and source of births, multiplicity and growth. Women in Nigeria are naturally durable, dynamic, resourceful and industrious,” Ladigbolu remarked.

Recalling the exploits of great Nigerian women, such as late Olufunmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Madam Tinubu, Efunsetan Aniwura, Moremi Ajasoro among others, the clergy said: “Today we are celebrating a woman of virtues and valour, who gave much love and support from her home base to Nigerians.”

“My sermon today emphasised the significance of women in redeeming Nigeria from its myriad of problems and place it on a solid Rock. The women are in charge of us men, even when we to suppress and oppress them. Omotola Oyediran was born great and lived great and she is being buried gloriously.”

“She was able to do much and achieved greatly because she embraced Jesus as her saviour and Lord. She really loved her husband, Professor A.B.O Oyediran. She succeeded not only in nurturing her siblings but also raise to herself exceptional children for the world to applaud. She was a freedom fighter and human rights activist”, Ladigbolu added.

The roll call of eminent personalities, who graced the burial service also includes her sister, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the APC chairman in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), Prince Adetokunbo Sijuwade, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, Alhaja Bose Adedibu, Mr Muyiwa Ige, Reverend (Dr) S. Fape of Lagos and Remo diocese and host of others.

