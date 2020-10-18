Oyediran radiated exceptional grace, love ― Amosun

The immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has described the late chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, Reverend (Mrs) Omotola Oyediran, as a personality who radiated grace, love, humility and patience in her lifetime.

Amosun who is representing Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, in a condolence message to the husband of the deceased, Professor A.B.O.O Oyediran, said: “Mrs Oyediran, radiated exceptional grace, admirable carriage, patience, humility and love; virtues that became invaluable when she succeeded her late mother, Mama HID Awolowo as the matriarch of the Obafemi Awolowo dynasty and was, till her passage today, the Chairperson of the ‘Tribune’ titles.

“She identified passionately with the political philosophy of her father, Baba Awolowo, the late Premier of the Western Region and kept close relationships with the Awolowo political family and Papa’s adherents.

“A committed welfarist and Minister of the Gospel, she devoted her time and energies to good causes and followed her convictions tenaciously and unpretentiously.

“On a personal note, I testify that Revd Omotola Oyediran loved Ogun State and Nigeria passionately. She not only identified with our administration during my time as Governor between 2011 and 2019, but she also regarded and related with me and my wife – Olufunso as her biological children. Her departure, particularly at this time is, therefore, a deep and personal loss to our household.

“Sir, despite our mortal pain and regrets, we are comforted that there is so much to celebrate in the life of Mama Oyediran. We, therefore, join you in thanksgiving for a life so well lived in the service of humanity. We pray that the Almighty God will comfort you, the children and immediate family members on all sides,” he concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: Buhari, Senate President, House Of Reps Speaker In Closed-Door Meeting Over #EndSARS Protests

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the various #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protests across the country.

Oyediran radiated exceptional grace, love ― Amosun