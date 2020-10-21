Oyediran, an epitome of humility, respect ― Adeseun

A former lawmaker, Senator Ayo Adeseun, who represented Oyo North in the National Assembly, Senator Ayo Adeseun, on Wednesday described late Reverend (Mrs) Tola Oyediran as an epitome of humility and respect.

In a tribute to the deceased, Adeseun tasked Nigerians to emulate her virtues by ensuring that they live life, capable of impacting positively on the people in the society.

According to Adeseun, “Reverend Mrs Tola Oyediran was an epitome of humility and respect. She never got carried away by her father’s name and fame. A silent philanthropist and a loving mother and wife of a great academician, emeritus Professor A.B.O. Oyediran.”

Similarly, a chieftain of the Yoruba Unity Forum (YUF) and Awoist, Chief Dipo Jimilehin has also commiserated with the families of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Professor A.B.O. Oyediran over the demise of the eldest daughter of the sage, Reverend (Mrs) Tola Oyediran.

Jimilehin, in a statement forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune, said: “I received the news of the death of the chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc and also the wife of former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan with shock while also thanking God that she lived a successful life.”

He stated: “I particularly commiserated with Professor Oyediran, the younger sister of the deceased, Dr Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, the children and grandchildren over the transition, praying God to grant the entire families the fortitude to bear the loss.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: Hoodlums Set Prisoners Free In Benin During #EndSARS Protest (SEE VIDEO)

The Nigerian Correctional Centre facility, otherwise known as prison, located at Reservation Road Junction on Sapele Road, Benin City, on Monday suffered a prison break as the #EndSARS protesters locked down the ancient city.

BREAKING: Buhari, Senate President, House Of Reps Speaker In Closed-Door Meeting Over #EndSARS Protests

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the various #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protests across the country.