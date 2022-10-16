Oyedepo distributes relief materials to flood victims In Kogi

Over 1000 households in Kogi State have received relief materials from the Founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Apart from the Headquarter of Winners Chapel in Lokongoma, Lokoja, other Branches within the Lokoja metropolis including LFC Adankolo, Gadumo, Ganaja, 500 Housing Units and other Local Governments area including Ibaji, Ankpa, Ajaokuta, Bassa and others benefited from the relief materials.

Members from across all their network of churches in Kogi State were beneficiaries as non-members who registered as flood victims were also captured in the distribution as food packs that contained Rice, Beans, and Garri and a sum of 10,000 was given to each beneficiary.

While flagging off the distribution of the relief packages, the State Pastor of Living Faith Church in Kogi, Pastor Fred Attabo described the gesture as an initiative of the President and Founder of the Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

His Words: “We thank God for the Leadership of this Commission and The Apostle of this Commission, Bishop David Oyedepo who heard about the flooding and immediately mobilized resources to ensure that something gets to you. The prophet over the commission is praying for you and the testimony of this prayer Is that we have not lost any member

“I bring greetings to you from our Father the Apostle over this Commission who sent the relief materials that we are distributing today. It is my prayer that as you receive this package, you will begin to receive greater help from above.”

Attabo added that it is not a welfare issue but a package for the victims of the flooding alone as over 24 local churches in the Ibaji local government area were closed as a result of the flood

“The token we are giving you is not to build another house but to cushion the effects of the flooding and ameliorate the suffering of the flood victims and it will be a continuous exercise that will be carried out from time to time,” he said.

In his address, the Chairman of the Flood Response Committee, Elder Joseph Ipemida Charged the Beneficiaries to make use of the food pack as a way of starting the process of resettlement.

“We are mandated to ensure that everyone is captured and not being our member doesn’t mean you will not benefit from the package.”

Elder Joseph added that the list contains the names of over two hundred people and everyone will be reached, maintaining that the Emergency Response which runs into several millions of naira was simultaneously carried out in all the branches as their relief packages have also been sent to all their churches across the nine Local Government Areas that have been affected by the flood in Kogi State.

