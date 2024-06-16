DIGNITARIES from all walks of life including clerics and politicians, joined the National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, and his family to celebrate the life and times of his late mother, Mama Elizabeth Oke.

Some of the top clerics that graced the service held for the deceased at the James Oke Memorial Anglican Church, Kasumu Village, Egbeda Local Government Area, Oyo State; include, Bishop David Oyedepo, Bishop Adelakun; Prelate Emeritus, Pa Sunday Olamakinde; Bishop Joseph Akinfenwa; Most Reverend Williams Aladekugbe; Southwest Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), chairman Bishop Akin-Akinsanya; PFN National Vice-President, Archbishop John Praise, and Reverend Samson Ajetunmobi, among others.

The event also had the presence of Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde; Ondo State governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives, Pastor Olusegun Ayerin; former military governor of Oyo and Ogun states, Major General Oladayo Popoola (retired); former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Udom Emmanuel, among others.

Bishop Oke described her late mother as a great pillar and a loving mother who was always interested in the progress of her children, even during the time of her struggles, noting that she would be greatly missed, just as he appreciated all and sundry who came far and near to celebrate with the entire Oke family.

In his speech, Governor Makinde identified with the family of the deceased, just as he noted that it was not a time to mourn, but celebrate the life and times of Mama Elizabeth Oke.

“Even if many don’t know Mama Oke, we have seen her products and this is evident in the kind of person she is. God does not only bless her with a long life, she was fruitful. She had an impact on her immediate environment and beyond.

“I am happy to be part of the dignitaries that have gathered to celebrate the life and times of Mama Oke,” he added.

Governor Makinde, however, charged the populace of the community not to mishandle or sell their land properties as the axis of the Egbeda Local Government would witness a development soon, especially with the plans of the government to turn the intending dry port into a container terminal.

He assured the congregation that aside from the secular roads linking the community, his government would construct the roads within the community.

He urged the community to beware of land grabbers as they would want to besiege the community as soon as it witnesses a massive development.

