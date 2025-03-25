Oyebanji’s Silverbird award, well-deserved Onikoyi

.As Ikoyi community celebrates Ereketa festival

The Oníkoyi of Ikoyi-Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Moses Akinwande Ogundana, has described the award given to the state governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji by Silverbird Television as a well-deserved recognition.

While rejoicing with the governor on the conferment of the award, Oba Ogundana, in a release signed by his principal secretary, Prince Oluwole Fagbewesa, said he is proud of Governor Oyebanji for being a shining light in the South-West.

The traditional ruler further said that the award showed Oyebanji’s forward-thinking leadership and people-oriented policies that have revitalised the state’s economy since he assumed office two years ago.

“This award is a testament to your outstanding leadership, unwavering commitment to good governance and relentless dedication to the development of every community in Ekiti State,” Oba Ogundana said.

The monarch also used the medium to thank Oyebanji for what he has been doing at ensuring that Ekiti regains its lost glory among comity of states.

“The entire Ikoyi kingdom expressed our gratitude for the governor’s administration’s commitment to infrastructural development, particularly the construction of the Ikole/Isaba/Ikoyi/Igbemo road and we pray that his administration will continue to bring progress, peace and prosperity to our dear state,” the monarch said.

Also, the Odofin Ikoyi kingdom, High Chief Olufemi Ogunsakin, said the road project is not only improving connectivity but also enhancing economic growth and the well-being of the people.

“Your Excellency’s vision for a prosperous Ekiti is truly commendable and we stand in support of your efforts,” Chief Ogunsakin said.

In another development, the people of Ikoyi-Ekiti celebrated one of their traditional annual festivals, Ereketa Onikoyi with enthusiasm over the weekend at their ancestral home, Ikoyi-Ile.

The event witnessed prayers for all indigenes home and abroad, as well as non-indigenes, traditional dances and communal feasting, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the community.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, Chief Ogunsakin said the festival holds significant historical importance, as Ikoyi-Ekiti is one of the ancient towns founded by descendants of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba race, adding that the Onikoyi title, associated with the town’s traditional ruler, is among the esteemed royal titles in Yorubaland.

“In recent years, the community has experienced leadership transitions. Following the demise of Oba Julius Falaki in September 2022, Prince Akinwande Ogundana, a police officer (retd) expressed interest in ascending the throne and he was installed as the monarch. This transition underscored the community’s commitment to preserving its traditions and cultural practices.

“The Ereketa Onikoyi Festival serves as a testament to the community’s rich cultural heritage,” Ogunsakin said.

