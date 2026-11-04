Oyebanji warns commissioners, aides against arrogance, indiscipline

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has warned newly inaugurated commissioners and special advisers against arrogance, indiscipline, corruption and abuse of public office, urging them to remain humble, accountable and committed to delivering quality service to the people.

Oyebanji said his administration would not tolerate unethical conduct, unnecessary bureaucratic delays or careless mistakes capable of undermining its development agenda, stressing that discipline and speed would remain the guiding principles of his second term.

The governor gave the warning on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, during the inauguration of three commissioners and 10 special advisers into the State Executive Council.

The new commissioners are Dayo Apata, SAN, as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Akintunde Oyebode as Commissioner for Finance; and Dr Oyebanji Filani as Commissioner for Health and Human Services.

The special advisers are Prof. James Olaleye (e-GIS, Lands and Survey); James Folorunso (Bureau of Public Procurement); Dr John Moyo Ekundayo (Office of Transformation, Strategy and Delivery); Bunmi Talabi (Bureau of Special Projects); and Olayinka Oyebode (Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media).

Others are Princess Adetoun Agboola (Special Education and Social Inclusion); Dr Gbenga Oyewole (Development Planning and Budget); Kayode Adaramodu (Economic Affairs and Private Sector Development); Ebenezer Boluwade (Agriculture and Food Security); and Prof. Akeem Azeez (Special Duties).

He said the inauguration, coming barely two weeks after the swearing-in of the Secretary to the State Government and other key officials, was part of efforts to ensure that the second-term administration took off without delay, adding that the government had no time to waste in delivering on its promises.

According to him, the second term was not meant for complacency or self-indulgence but presented an opportunity to consolidate on the achievements of the first term and accelerate the state’s development.

Oyebanji particularly cautioned returning commissioners against allowing their experience and length of service to breed a false sense of indispensability, reminding them that only God was truly indispensable.

“I would also like to counsel you to resist the temptation of the illusion of invincibility and indispensability, which could ultimately breed arrogance. At the end of the day, only God is truly indispensable.

“We must all therefore remain gracious and wholeheartedly dedicated to our unwavering service to the good people of Ekiti State,” he said.

The governor declared that he would be impatient with and intolerant of indiscipline, unethical behaviour and corruption among cabinet members, insisting that every government activity must reflect professionalism, transparency, technical competence and efficiency.

He identified discipline and speed as the two foundational principles that would drive his administration, urging the appointees to ensure that government policies and projects were implemented promptly and in line with global best practices.

“We must work very hard to successfully translate all electoral promises into visible, concrete and life-changing outcomes for the citizens. We must always remember that behind every single vote cast in our favour stands a deeply rooted hope and legitimate expectations,” he said.

The governor also charged members of the Executive Council to work as a united team, support one another and shun tendencies capable of creating divisions within government.

He warned against the emergence of what he described as “untouchable imperial lords or bureaucratic dictators”, regardless of how long any official had occupied a particular position.

Oyebanji, who expressed confidence in the competence of the returning commissioners, particularly Akintunde Oyebode, Dayo Apata, SAN, and Dr Banji Filani, said their reappointment was a recognition of their contributions to the state and a demonstration of his confidence in their capacity to deliver.

He noted that Oyebode and Filani had distinguished themselves nationally in their respective professional capacities, with the former serving as chairman of the Forum of Commissioners of Finance, while Filani had also chaired the Forum of Health Commissioners.

The governor said their continued presence in the cabinet would provide the administration with institutional stability, continuity and valuable experience, adding that they were expected to resume work immediately without unnecessary learning curves.

He urged the returning appointees to bring renewed energy, creativity, maturity and commitment to their responsibilities.

Oyebanji also welcomed the newly appointed special advisers, describing them as accomplished professionals and technocrats carefully selected to strengthen the administration’s capacity to deliver on its development agenda.

He assured them of his support, saying their appointments reflected his commitment to bringing the best hands into government, irrespective of where they were found.

The governor, who expressed appreciation to their families and friends for attending the ceremony, urged them to support the appointees through prayers and understanding rather than placing unnecessary pressure on them.

“Public office is a trust, and we must help to strengthen the trust imposed in them and not betray it,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the new executive members, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dayo Apata, lauded the governor for the confidence reposed in them to serve the state for another term.

He assured the governor of their commitment to contributing to the realisation of his agenda for the state, adding, “We will hit the ground running and make Ekiti better.”