Oyebanji sworn in as Ekiti governor, promises prosperity

FIFTY-four-year-old former secretary to the Ekiti State government, Biodun Oyebanji, was on Sunday sworn in as the fifth elected governor of Ekiti State following his victory in the June 18 election.

Oyebanji from Ikogosi-Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state, succeeded Dr Kayode Fayemi, who finished his second and final term on Saturday, October 15.

At the inauguration held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, Chief Judge of the state, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, administered the oath of office and allegiance on the new governor at exactly 12:50pm.

Minutes earlier, new deputy governor, Chief Monisade Afuyealso, took her oath of office. Delivering his inaugural speech, Oyebanji appreciated the people of the state for the confidence reposed in him at the poll, assuring them that he would do everything possible to offer them dividends of democracy.

The governor said, together with his team, he would consolidate and build on his legacies of his predecessor towards delivering his six-point agenda. Acknowledging the challenges confronting the nation on economy and security, Oyebanji said he would be deliberate and strategic in providing solutions to the myriad of challenges.

Oyebanji said: “My vision is for Ekiti State to be a land of prosperity, opportunity, peace and progress. A land in which transformed people and communities can reap the fruits of their labour in dignity, good health and safety. A land of honour where integrity matters. For this vision to be actualized, we need to focus on a roadmap to get there.

“I am well aware of the unique challenges of our time. The world is presently facing one of the most difficult economic crises that was occasioned by a hybrid of post-COVID economic recovery sluggishness and the Russo-Ukrainian war. This is further complicated in Nigeria by the rising cost of living, which is eroding the gains of our economic growth, since we exited the recession as evident in what many economists have called stagflation.

“Ostensibly, the military faceoff between Russia and Ukraine has caused an unprecedented energy crisis, reverberating across the world in the form of rising costs of living. Inflation continues to mount beyond what quick-fix economic remedies could resolve. At home, the pressure on the Naira in the face of low foreign exchange earnings is causing a huge burden on the purchasing power of our people.

“The challenges with government revenues, especially in a State like ours where most income earners are connected to government’s expenditure as salary earners, vendors and contractors, or beneficiaries of our social welfare programmes, is a significant one. Although, this problem is global and national, we are aware of its overarching domestic impact in Ekiti State, which requires proactive and compassionate measures to mitigate and provide safety nets for our people.

“Correspondingly, insecurity remains a major concern of our people. Rural banditry remains an existential affront on our collective survival especially for us here in Ekiti. There is no doubt that the confidence of our people is still low in the security situation, but we need to acknowledge that a lot of work has been done and there is now a drastic reduction in the spate of kidnapping and rural banditry that reached a frightening height at some point.

“We have the immediate past administration to thank for the improvement in the general security of our dear State. We are confident that we will build on these achievements and contain insecurity within our borders. We will energise the existing security system and come up with new initiatives that can further strengthen their functionality.”

On how to fulfill his agenda to the people of Ekiti, the governor said, “Our modus operandi will be the establishment of numerous platforms for widespread participation, interaction, and inclusiveness of all stakeholders. We intend to ensure robust dialogue and uncensored expression and consultations across the length and breadth of the state, thereby ensuring the interest and participation of all in the welfare of EkitiKete. We assure the people that we will hear you and truly see you. Our outlook is a government of the people, for the people, by the people through active involvement. On this platform I hereby pledge my accessibility to you all.”

The ceremony was attended by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; former governor of Osun state, Chief Bisi Akande; former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulazizi Yari; former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose, among others. State governors at the event were, Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

Speaking, presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu commended the people of Ekiti for their steadfastness and determination in voting for the ruling APC and its candidate during the June 18 governorship poll, assuring the people of his support to Oyebanji in a bid to deliver on his campaign promises.