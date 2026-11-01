Oyebanji re-appoints Olatona as Ekiti internal revenue boss

Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the reappointment of the Executive Chairman of the Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service, Olaniran Olatona, for another four-year term.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, in a statement on Sunday, said the reappointment took effect from November 1, 2026.

He added that, “A formal request for the confirmation of Olatona’s appointment will be transmitted to the Ekiti State House of Assembly by the Governor this week.”

The statement reads, ” Olatona, an accomplished professional and public servant, is a Chartered Accountant and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). He hails from Okemesi-Ekiti.

He was first appointed Executive Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service in November 2022. Under his leadership, the State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has recorded remarkable growth of over 60 per cent, thereby strengthening the Government’s capacity to finance public services and deliver on its development agenda.”

In a related development, Governor Oyebanji has announced the appointment of a financial management expert and former Commissioner for Finance in the State, Ishola Akingbade, as Chairman of the Ekiti State Security Trust Fund.

The governor’s spokesman explained that Akingbade, a seasoned administrator and tax expert, is a Chartered Accountant and Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

He also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Financial Management and hails from Ilukuno-Ekiti, in Ijero Local Government Area of the State.

“His appointment takes immediate effect,” the statement reads.