Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has presented to the Ekiti State House of Assembly a list of twenty-one commissioner nominees for confirmation by the lawmakers.

The governor since his inauguration on October 16, 2022, had been running the affairs of the state with only three commissioners and nine special advisers.

Nigerian Tribune had last week reported exclusively that the governor has concluded plans to appoint more cabinet members, especially party members.

At the plenary on Tuesday, the speaker of the House, Adeoye Aribasoye read the governor’s letter dated June 26, 2023, seeking the lawmakers’ confirmation of the nominees in line with the constitutional provisions.

Those in the list and their Local Government Areas include, former deputy speaker and South West spokesman of APC, Karounwi Oladapo(Efon); former commissioner for information, Taiwo Olatunbosun (Irepodun/Ifelodun); former commissioner for Agriculture, Folorunsho Olabode (Ilejemeje); former chairman of Ado LGA, Mrs Tosin Aluko; former Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi (Efon); former commissioner for Arts and Culture, Professor Ojo Bakare( Ekiti West)and the former commissioner for works, Adesola Adebayo( Irepodun/Ifelodun).

Also on the list are, Dr Kareem Akande (Moba); Oyeniyi Adebayo (Ido/Osi); Professor Patrick Tedela (Ekiti Southwest), Kehinde Ajobiewe (Ekiti East); Olufemi Awe (Ayekire); Kayode Fasae (Ise/Orun) ; Dolamu Adeniyi (Ikere); Atibioke Ojo( Ijero) and Adebayo Adesola (Moba).

Five of the current special advisers for trade, investment and industry, Mrs Tayo Adeola( Ado); Infrastructure and public utilities, Professor Bolaji Aluko (Ayekire); Agriculture and food security, Ebenezer Boluwade(Emure) ; Reforms, governance and innovation, Seun Fakuade (Oye); and Education, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye (Ido-Osi) were upgraded as commissioners designate.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the Assembly to communicate to each of the nominees to furnish the House thirty (30) copies of their Curriculum Vitae (CVs) not later than Friday, June 30 in readiness for the screening which kicks off on Monday, July 3.

Aribasoye disclosed that the screening of commissioners-designate would be held on a senatorial district basis with nominees from Ekiti North to be screened first while nominees from Ekiti South would follow while the last set to be screened are nominees from Ekiti Central.

The Speaker who announced the intention of the legislators to do a thorough job also disclosed that not more than three nominees would be grilled each day until the list is exhausted.

He also explained that the approval of ten (10) Special Advisers would be done alongside that of the commissioners as requested by the governor.





