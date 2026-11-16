Oyebanji pledges support for APC candidates ahead of Ekiti LG polls

Ekiti Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the APC in Ekiti State, promising full logistical support for the party ahead of Ekiti LG polls.

He also called on candidates and party leaders to embrace reconciliation, unity and grassroots mobilisation.

Oyebanji gave the assurance on Sunday during a meeting with all 177 APC candidates for the forthcoming Ekiti LG polls, comprising chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates across the state’s 16 local government areas.

The meeting, held at the governor’s country home in Ikogosi, was attended by the Acting State Chairman of the APC, Barr. Sola Eleshin, and other party leaders.

The gathering provided an opportunity for Governor Oyebanji to appreciate party members for their contributions to the party’s electoral successes and discuss strategies for securing greater victories in the forthcoming elections.

Governor Oyebanji reiterated his administration’s commitment to an inclusive political system, assuring members who were not favoured by the consensus arrangement that they would not be abandoned.

“The culture of the progressives is consensus, and by the grace of God, those whom consensus did not favour will be compensated through appointments,” he assured.

He, however, made it clear that such appointments would not be automatic, explaining that consideration would be based on electoral performance and recommendations from party leaders.

According to him, “Appointments will be based on electoral performance and also on the recommendation of leaders.”

The Governor also charged candidates who emerged through consensus to extend hands of fellowship to other aspirants and party members who might have grievances, stressing that reconciliation and collective interest must take precedence over personal differences.

To demonstrate his commitment to resolving internal disagreements, he directed the APC State Chairman to constitute a reconciliation committee that would engage aggrieved members and address outstanding concerns.

On the forthcoming elections, Governor Oyebanji promised to provide the necessary logistical support to facilitate effective campaigns across the state, urging candidates to begin early mobilisation and take their campaigns to every community.

He also declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 was non-negotiable, describing the President’s support for Ekiti State as deserving of reciprocal loyalty and electoral support.

In their separate remarks, party leaders commended Governor Oyebanji for his inclusive leadership and urged the candidates to build on the political atmosphere created by his administration.

Baba Alaba Abejide recalled how Governor Oyebanji’s early preparations contributed to his landslide victory, urging the candidates to adopt the same approach.

“Mr Governor’s early preparations made his victory at the polls possible, with a landslide margin. This serves as a charge and an example to us all: we must start early, go out into our communities, and intensify mobilisation ahead of the forthcoming Local Government Elections and the 2027 General Elections,” he said.

Rt. Hon. Karounwi Oladapo challenged the candidates to prove their political strength through effective grassroots mobilisation and votes.

“Seek the legitimate mandate to lead your people through effective mobilisation and voting strength. Your political relevance and influence will ultimately be measured by the votes you are able to deliver,” he stated.

Chief Jide Awe commended the Governor for creating an inclusive political environment that accommodates party members across different tendencies.

“The Governor has democratised politics in Ekiti State so everyone is on board with us. We want all of us to win, and we are going to win,” he said.

He further cautioned the candidates against taking the Governor’s goodwill and support for granted, noting that the administration had provided a level playing field for party members.

Also speaking, the APC State Chairman, Barr. Sola Eleshin, described the Governor’s inclusive approach as an opportunity to strengthen the party’s electoral prospects, particularly through the integration of members of the opposition.

“The Governor has made politics and election-winning much easier for us by extending a hand of fellowship to members of the opposition. Our responsibility is to embrace them as partners in progress as we look ahead to the 2027 General Elections,” he said.

Eleshin urged party members to avoid unnecessary confrontations and concentrate on expanding the party’s support base through genuine alliances and collective mobilisation.

“We must shun unnecessary confrontations and focus our energy on building stronger alliances, expanding our support base and working together to secure even greater electoral victories with wider margins for our candidates,” he added.

The meeting ended with a renewed call for unity, reconciliation, and early grassroots engagement as the APC prepares for the forthcoming local government elections and the 2027 general elections.

With the governor’s pledge of logistical support and a clear assurance of political inclusion based on performance and party leadership recommendations, the candidates have been charged to return to their respective local government areas and intensify mobilisation.