Oyebanji, medical experts, others commend Prof Fafure for promoting alternative medicine

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, along with medical, academic, and traditional elites, praised the renowned professor and entrepreneur, Prince Samuel Olusola Fafure, at the launch of his new academic publication and a health-focused foundation dedicated to promoting alternative medicine in Nigeria.

The event celebrated the launch of “Anatomy and Physiology: Introduction to Complementary and Alternative Medicine for Medical Students,” authored by an octogenarian professor who is also the CEO of Lamak Tofis Nigeria Limited, who is also known for pioneering herbal innovations such as Faforon Herbal Stem Cell Supplement, Prostag Capsules, and Fure Bio Water.

The Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, represented by his Special Adviser on Tertiary Education, Professor Akeem Azeez, in his keynote address, lauded Professor Fafure’s lifelong contributions to health and education, while reaffirming the state government’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery across Ekiti.

The 2-in-1 event held at the G-Boss Event Centre in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, also marked the formal inauguration of the Prince (Prof.) Samuel Olusola Fafure Foundation. This new initiative aims to promote accessible and sustainable natural healthcare solutions on a global scale.

Professor Fafure, a leading voice in integrative medicine in Nigeria, emphasised the significance of alternative medicine and its positive impact on the younger generation.

The day celebrated not only a milestone in academic publishing but also the vision of a healthier, more integrated healthcare future for Nigeria and beyond.

Royalty was well represented, led by the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, HRM Rtd. Captain Ilori Faboro, Chairman of the Ekiti State Traditional Council of Obas. Other royal dignitaries included representatives of the Elekole of Ikole Ekiti, Onise of Odo Oro, and Alara of Ara Ekiti. Traditional chiefs in attendance included Chief Olu Ogunsakin, Chief Fatunla Amos Idowu, and High Chief Jide Aworinde, among others.

Academics and medical professionals from across the country turned out in strong numbers. Notably present were Prof. Shittu Olubunmi, Acting Vice Chancellor of FUOYE (represented by Prof. O. O. Oketayo), Prof. Dare Ogunlusi, CMD of Federal Medical Centre, Ikole Ekiti, and Prof. Kayode Olabanji, CMD of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH).

The book reviewer Professor Kayode Oseni, a respected Naturopath, praised the publication for its clarity, academic depth, and seamless fusion of Western and indigenous medical practices. “The book is a pioneering bridge between biomedical sciences and Complementary and Alternative Medicine, tailored for the 21st-century medical student,” he remarked.

The foundation’s mission and vision were unveiled by Prince Olamide Fafure, Managing Director of Lamak Tofis Nigeria Limited, who emphasised its goals of providing environmentally conscious herbal products and promoting global health through natural medicine.

Other prominent personalities that graced the event include, DG, Ekiti Bureau of Tourism, Ambassador Wale Ojo Lanre; chairman, Ekiti State Technical Education Board, Honourable Kayode Babade; former Ekiti House of Assembly lawmakers, Honourable Ayo Adekoya BENSON; Honourable Tunji Joseph, Honourable Kolade Amire; Right Reverend Titus Fatunla of the Methodist Church, and associate member of CAM practitioner, Dr Emmanuel Olakunle Aladetuyi, among others.

