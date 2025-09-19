Oyebanji inaugurates first inclusive school for special children in Ekiti

Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has inaugurated the first inclusive multi-million naira ultra-modern classrooms for special children in the state.

The block of classrooms at the Irepodun Primary School, Ikole -Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti, which is the first in the state, was built and donated by the immediate past commissioner for finance, Akintunde Oyebode.

He also donated a multi-purpose event center for the community.

Inaugurating the project equipped with the retrofitted adaptive facilities for inclusive education, Oyebanji, who was represented by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, commended the donor for his commitment and efforts at ensuring the inclusion of the special children in the education sector.

The governor advised parents to take advantage of the new facilities by enrolling their special children so that they can achieve their potential and talents in life.

He maintained that the present administration, in almost three years, has repositioned the state’s education sector by making it affordable and accessible to the people in line with the shared prosperity agenda.

According to him, “This is a laudable project, and the fact that it will take care of our special children makes it a special project that is all encompassing for all the children.

“The people of Ikole have always shown love to the government of Oyebanji and this project has justified the robust trust the people have in the government.”

Speaking, Oyebode noted that he conceived and sponsored the project in order to give equal opportunities for the special children in their educational careers, irrespective of their status.

He said that the project is furnished with scientific, modern educational equipment, which is expected to make learning easier for children who have special needs.

Oyebode said, “This set of classrooms has been specially designed to cater to the needs of children who have special needs.

“The most important thing is that before now, children with various disabilities had to go to Ado to access these kinds of facilities, but now it is here in Ikole; their parents don’t have to travel, and it is an inclusive building within an existing school.

“They go in there for special intervention and they can go back to join their mates when they are done, it is the first in Ekiti state and i hope there will be many more of it in other local governments as well.”

The Special Adviser to the governor on Special Education and Social Inclusion, Mrs Adetoun Agboola, lauded the efforts and investment of the former commissioner for finance towards the welfare and well-being of the special children in the state.

Some of the parents who attended the programme expressed their gratitude to the former commissioner and the state government for the project, which they said has given a lifeline to their special children.