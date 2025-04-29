Oyebanji hails JAMB over inclusion of Ekiti PWDs in 2025 UTME

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for providing candidates with disabilities in the state the opportunity to participate in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Governor praised the Board’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, for initiating the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG), an inclusive education platform that has enabled physically challenged candidates to access tertiary education and pursue their careers.

Speaking at the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, one of the centres for special candidates participating in this year’s UTME conducted by JEOG, the Governor represented by his Special Adviser on Special Education and Social Inclusion, Mrs. Adetoun Agboola—reiterated the state government’s commitment to supporting the education of People with Disabilities (PwDs).

The Special Adviser highlighted the government’s efforts in promoting the education of PwDs, revealing that the State University is in the process of establishing a Department of Special Education.

She added that the initiative would expand access to higher education for graduates of special schools in the region.

“The current administration of Biodun Oyebanji is pleased with what JAMB is doing, and this government will continue to support our special students, just as we have done in the past. I can assure you that no one, regardless of their condition, will be left behind when it comes to education,” she said.

The Coordinator of JEOG in Ekiti State, Professor Rashid Aderinoye, stated that Ekiti and ten other centres have been designated to accommodate PwDs during the ongoing 2025 UTME.

According to him, “This year, we are examining 501 candidates with disabilities across the eleven centres in the country. The centres are located in Ekiti, Abuja, Enugu, Benin, Oyo, Lagos, Bauchi, Kebbi, Kano, Jos, and Yola.

“All 501 candidates across these centres are sitting for the exam on April 28 and 29.

“JAMB has been conducting this exam for the past eight years. The inclusive education initiative was introduced when Prof. Is-haq Oloyede assumed office as Registrar. He believed that everyone should be carried along, which is why both able-bodied and disabled candidates are included.”

He also expressed appreciation to Emeritus Prof. Peter Okebukola for his passion and commitment to addressing the educational needs of PwDs.

“The goal is to ensure that children with disabilities—such as blindness, hearing impairment, and physical challenges—receive the care and support they need. For instance, amputees who cannot write are provided with assistants to write on their behalf.

“I also appreciate the Ekiti State Government for its continuous support, which includes providing a friendly environment for the commencement of the exam. The setting is conducive for the 32 registered candidates, 30 of whom are present. The government has also ensured the provision of essential logistics such as security, accommodation, and healthcare facilities.”

The Vice-Chancellor of EKSU, Professor Babatola Ayodele, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Professor Wole Adebayo, applauded the federal government and JAMB for extending equal opportunities to disadvantaged candidates.

“This programme reinforces the idea that there is ability in disability. If we give everyone—especially candidates with disabilities equal opportunities in education, they can thrive. We are proud to host a centre at Ekiti State University, where they are participating in the 2025 UTME,” he said.