Oyebanji, Fayemi, Oni, traditional rulers mourn Afuye

Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has described as shocking and unfortunate the death of the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye.

Afuye, who represented Ikere constituency 1 in the house passed on at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), on Wednesday evening, after suffering from cardiac arrest at the age of 66.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, postponed indefinitely the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed secretary to the state government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN earlier scheduled for Thursday to honour the departed speaker.

The Governor described Afuye as a loyal friend and party man, a patriotic Ekiti leader and a tireless advocate of good governance, who in the last 30 years had committed his time, energy and resources to the development of the State and the country.

Oyebanji said, “I was speechless when the news of Hon Afuye’s death came later on Wednesday evening. Ekiti lost an illustrious son, a perfect gentleman and a champion of democracy and rule of law. My heart bleeds over the loss of this great leader who was a great friend and brother indeed.

“On behalf of myself, my wife, the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the Afuye family and the people of Ikere Ekiti. May the good Lord give everyone of us the fortitude to bear this loss.”

On his part, former governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi in a statement personally signed on Thursday described the death of the speaker as a huge loss to Nigeria and Ekiti people, ” at a critical period of the nation’s history.”

The former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) described Afuye who passed on at the age of 66 years, ” as a personal friend, an elder statesman, a selfless leader, an astute politician and a pro-democracy activist who fought relentlessly for peace, stability, and development of his fatherland.”

“While I mourn the painful exit of this great son of Ekiti, I am comforted by the fact that he played a crucial role in our history as a state and country, and he gave a good account of himself, writing his name in gold.

“I will forever cherish the memories of his participation in the struggle against military rule and his outstanding tenure as Speaker of the 6th Assembly. He was a fearless and dogged fighter who served the people with dedication, sacrifice, and diligence,” Fayemi said.

On his part, former governor, Chief Segun Oni has said his death was a colossal loss to the state, describing him as passionate and humble political leader who served the state diligently.

Oni said, ” Afuye belongs to the group of Omoluabi Ekiti, a very humble and an astute politician who has served Ekiti meritoriously In various political positions and speaker, adding that he has left behind a good legacy.

“The former governor, therefore, expressed his condolence to the deceased’s wife, children, family members, members of the state assembly, the government and all Ekiti people, praying that God should comfort us all.”

Also, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi who he described as a gentleman and an astute politician, commiserated, ” with the immediate family, particularly the wife of the late politician Mrs Titilayo Afuye who is a prominent daughter of Ilawe Ekiti and the Children as well other members of the Afuye lineage in Ikere Ekiti.”





In a statement by his media adviser, Chief Ajibade Olubunmi, said, ” the Alawe prayed that God will grant the immediate family, the State Government and entire people of Ekiti State the fortitude to bear the great loss as well as grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.”

The Obaleo of Erinmope-Ekiti, Oba(Dr) Aikuraiwo Aniyi while saying his death was a rude shock and a huge loss to humanity, added, “Just on Monday, the two of us were in the Governor’s Office to have separate meetings with the Governor. He still profusely apologized for his inability to attend my coronation ceremony because of his trip to South Africa, with a promise to visit me in my kingdom shortly.

“So, sad to know he is no more. Since we knew each other in 2012, he has been a great friend and elder brother. A very principled, humble and kind fellow.

“My condolences to his family and the entire people of Ikere and Ekiti in general.”

