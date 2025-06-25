Oyebanji, Fayemi, Akume’s wife, others to celebrate Margaret Fagboyo at 50 in Abuja

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO), will lead his predecessors, former Governors Kayode Fayemi and Otunba Niyi Adedayo, including the wife of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Regina Akume, to celebrate the 50th birthday of an Ekiti-born development expert, Dr. (Mrs.) Margaret Fagboyo, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Fagboyo, who is a former Special Adviser to former Governor Fayemi on Development Partnerships and SDGs, is set to roll out the drums at BMO Event Arena, Abuja.

The event will also have other prominent personalities, such as Ondo State First Lady, Seun Aiyedatiwa; Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun; Senator representing Ekiti South, Yemi Adaramodu; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye; many House of Representatives members, top government officials, top CSO leaders, development experts and many other diplomats.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, on her expectations for Nigeria ahead of Saturday’s event, Fagboyo said she envisioned a country where institutions work, justice is blind, leadership is driven by integrity, accountability, and a genuine desire to serve.

According to her, as a passionate Nigerian who believes in the immense potential of our nation, my vision for Nigeria is one of hope, transformation, and inclusive growth.

“I long to see a Nigeria where leadership is driven by integrity, accountability, and a genuine desire to serve – not self. A Nigeria where our diversity becomes our strength, not our division.

“I envision a country where institutions work – where justice is blind, opportunities are accessible, and every citizen feels seen, heard and valued. A land where young people can dream boldly and achieve greatly without having to look beyond our borders. Where women, men, and all marginalised groups are fully included in governance and development.

“Going forward, I expect Nigeria to rise beyond the grip of corruption, insecurity, and poverty. I expect us to prioritise education, invest in healthcare, secure our streets, and harness our vast resources – both human and natural for the common good.

“The road may be long, but I believe in the resilience and brilliance of Nigerians. Together, with vision, courage, and collective action, we can build the Nigeria we all desire – a nation that works, not just for a few, but for all.”

When asked whether she had any regret in the last 50 years of her life, the proud mother of three children and loving wife, said life has been good to her.

“At 50, I choose gratitude over regret. Life has been good to me at 50, though I experience some challenges too, but every high and low has shaped the woman I am today – stronger, wiser and more grounded.

“If there is any regret, it would only be moments I doubted myself, delayed my dreams, or dimmed my light to make others comfortable. But even those moments taught me valuable lessons. So, no deep regrets – Just reflections, lessons, and a deeper resolve to live the rest of my life with more intention, joy, and courage. I’m embracing this new chapter with open arms and a heart full of purpose.”

Born on the 23rd of June, 1975, to the respected family of Pa Cyril Akanbi Bello and Mrs. Mary Olanike Bello from Oke-Emo Quarters, Ilawe-Ekiti, Dr. Margaret Fagboyo is a multidisciplinary development practitioner whose work has made meaningful impacts across Nigeria and beyond.

With over two decades of professional experience, she has carved a niche in international development, gender advocacy, and institutional partnerships. She currently serves as the Director of Development at the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD), one of Nigeria’s leading think tanks dedicated to strategic leadership and sustainable development.

The celebrant, Margaret Fagboyo, was a key member of the Ekiti State Executive Council from 2019 to 2023, serving under Governor Kayode Fayemi as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Development Partnerships and SDGs.

Prior to her public service, she spent a remarkable chapter of her career with the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID), rising through the ranks to become Regional Coordinator and Acting Head of Office, leading programs in the South-West, South-South, and South-East regions.

Her leadership in promoting social inclusion and gender mainstreaming remains a reference point in development work.

