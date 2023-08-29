Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Tuesday swore in the newly appointed Head of Service, Sunday Komolafe, charging him to embrace innovation in order for the civil service to achieve effectiveness and efficiency of the service.

The Governor, who also inaugurated two commissioners; Professor Bolaji Aluko and Karounwi Oladapo, restated his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the state.

Performing the inauguration at the Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Governor Oyebanji urged Komolafe who was inaugurated as the 10th substantive Head of Service in the state Civil Service, to mobilise and inspire the bureaucratic apparatus of the state for the realisation of the Six Pillars of his administration and continuous implementation of the Civil Service Transformation Strategy.

While affirming that the appointment of the Head of Service was based on merit and an unblemished record of service, Governor Oyebanji said his administration would continue to prioritise workers welfare and would reward excellence and dedication to duty.

“We have demonstrated our unwavering commitment to the welfare of the workers in the payment of salary arrears, monthly deductions, leave bonus arrears, implementation of minimum wage adjustment across all cadres, implementation of promotion benefits to concerned workers, payment of pension and gratuity arrears, among others.

“All of these are an indication of our fervent commitment to the welfare of our workers. We therefore expect the workers to similarly reciprocate this gesture through hard work and commitment to the realization of our agenda. On our part, we will continue to ensure that we provide a conducive environment for our workers to thrive,” the Governor said.

The Governor also called on the new Head of Service to have a firm grip of the service by ensuring that there is no room for idleness and professional misconduct, adding that everyone must work in consonance with the spirit and focus of the administration and the extant rules and regulations of civil service.

He said, “As a Government, We understand the centrality of the Service to the successes of our dreams; we are, therefore, firmly committed to the welfare and well-being of our workers. As we do our best to meet up with our obligations to the workers, we expect nothing but dedication, loyalty, honesty and hard work from the workers of the State.

The Governor, while inaugurating the two Commissioners, who were unavoidably absent during the last inauguration and retreat for government officials, earlier in the month, urged them to familiarize themselves with programmes, policies and execution strategies of the administration in addition to signing the performance bond.

He also stressed the need for all government officials to demonstrate the highest level of probity, integrity, decency and decorum, adding that his administration would not tolerate any act of indiscipline, irresponsibility or anything that can bring embarrassment to the government.

The Governor further advised them not to use the Privileges of government to oppress the people or engage in accumulative tendencies.





He added, “As political leaders, you are all expected to be connected at the grassroots and to be worthy stewards of the Administration. Nothing ignoble or scandalous must be associated with any of us.”

