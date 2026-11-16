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Oyebanji at Ikogosi, reaffirms commitment to grassroots development

Tribune Online
From left, deputy governor, Ekiti State, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Honourable Adeoye Aribasoye; Chairman/Chief Launcher, Ikogosi Day 2026, Dr Tunji Olowolafe, and Governor Biodun Oyebanji, during the 2026 Ikogosi Day celebration, in Ikogosi-Ekiti, on Saturday.

•Seeks support for Tinubu’s re-election

•As community raises over N1bn for Oba’s palace project

Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to grassroots development, assuring the people of Ikogosi-Ekiti and other communities across the state of sustained government attention to initiatives aimed at improving living conditions and promoting community growth.

The governor also called on the people to mobilise massive support for the re-election of President Bola  Tinubu in the January 2027 presidential election, describing the president’s continued leadership as critical to sustaining the development strides being recorded in the state.

Oyebanji stated this on Saturday, at his hometown, Ikogosi-Ekiti, during the 2026 Ikogosi Day celebration and the fundraising for the construction of a N1 billion Oba’s Palace.

He highlighted the importance of community participation, political support and collective responsibility in advancing development at the grassroots.

Clarifying that the  state government did not contribute a dime to the funds raised for the palace project,  Oyebanji expressed  appreciation to the chairman and chief launcher of the event, Dr Tunji Olowolafe, for mobilising his friends and associates across the country to support the initiative, with contributions amounting to N906 million.

He urged the community leadership to ensure the judicious utilisation of the funds for the purpose for which they were raised, expressing optimism that the palace project would be completed and commissioned by the next Ikogosi Day celebration in 2027.

“On behalf of Ikogosi community, we are  grateful to  Olowolafe and his friends for what they have done for us. I am particularly grateful that he informed us that he reached out to his friends, who willingly made their donations directly to the community’s account. The funds raised today, therefore, have nothing to do with the  state government.

“Let me also remind us that January 16 is the presidential election, and we must come out en masse to vote for  Tinubu. He is a president who has assisted our state tremendously, and we must double the votes we secured during the governorship election for him,” the governor said.

Speaking on his contribution to the project,  Olowolafe disclosed that following  Oyebanji’s invitation to serve as chairman and chief launcher of the event, he reached out to friends and associates across the country, who willingly contributed N906 million towards the construction of the Oba’s palace. He said the money raised has been deposited in the town’s project account with a commercial bank.

He explained that the donors responded enthusiastically because of their confidence in  Oyebanji’s leadership and his commitment to community development and  described the impressive response as a reflection of the goodwill and trust the governor had built among the people.

Speaking on behalf of the community’s Regent, the Asaoye of Ikogosi, Chief Ayo Ademilua, said the town had witnessed remarkable development over the past four years and  thanked  Oyebanji for his affection, commitment and contributions to the progress of the community, describing him as a worthy son of the  area whose achievements had brought pride to the town.

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Beyond the N906 million announced by the chief launcher, additional donations were made by individuals, invited guests, indigenes and various groups, bringing the total amount raised beyond the N1 billion target set for the palace project.

Other dignitaries at the event included the deputy governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Speaker , State House of Assembly,  Honourable Adeoye Aribasoye; Chief of Staff to the Governor,  Oyeniyi Adebayo; members of the State Executive Council and  members of the state’s assembly.

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