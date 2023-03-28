‘Yomi Ayeleso

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has approved the appointment of a lawmaker representing Ekiti North senatorial district, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi as Chief Economic Adviser to the Government.

The special adviser on media to the governor, Yinka Oyebode in a statement on Tuesday said the appointment was with immediate effect.

He, however, added that the senator would not draw salary from his new appointment, ” as he has voluntarily opted to serve the State free of charge.”

“Born on August 22, 1955, Senator Adetunmbi holds a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Agricultural Economics with extensive work experience in project financing, financial management, marketing and international development consulting. He had stints with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Cadbury, USAID and DFID before his election as a Senator in 2011,” the statement reads.

