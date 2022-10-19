Oyebanji appoints retired Solicitor-General as Attorney-General

Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji has appointed the immediate past solicitor general of the federation and permanent secretary federal ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

The new commissioner also served as Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Ekiti State, from 2011-2014 during the first term of the administration of former Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The appointment of Apata from Isan-Ekiti, Oye local government area of the state, was confirmed by the House of Assembly during its plenary on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti following the adoption of its committee on judiciary and legal matters.

The chairman of the committee, Tajudeen Akingbolu while presenting his committee’s report on the screening, said the nominee was found fit and worthy, and therefore recommended him for confirmation.

Members at the plenary presided over by the deputy speaker, Hakeem Jamiu unanimously approved the report of the committee.

Also at the plenary, the lawmakers confirmed the reappointment of Professor Femi Akinwumi as the Chairman of the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB).

Akinwumi was first appointed in August 2020 as SUBEB chairman by former governor, Fayemi.

The Assembly also approved the appointment of 10 Special Advisers as requested by the governor in his letter to the house, which they said would ease the process of governance in the state.

