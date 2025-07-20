Oyebanji announces plan to immortalise late Ekiti youth parliament leader

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has promised that his administration will immortalise the late Deputy Speaker, Ekiti Youth Parliament, Damilola Fatimat Agbaje, to promote role modelling, urging the Nigerian youth to make every minute of their lives count by living with purpose and intention.

The governor spoke in Ado-Ekiti, during a special plenary session of the Ekiti State Youth Parliament, held in honour of its late Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oluwadamilola Fatimat Agbaje, at the Ekiti State House of Assembly Complex.

Agbaje died on June 11, 2025, after a brief illness.

To complement what Oyebanji promised, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila pledged to erect a monument and institute an award prize of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI), an initiative of his, in the deceased’s name to immortalise her.

Governor Oyebanji, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Adesola Gold Adedayo, said, “I want our youth to know that, life is so short, even at the fullest of it, when one lives up to 100 years, is still very shor,t but tomorrow is not promise to anybody.

“Yesterday, of course, was a gift as they say, today is right in our hands, make hay while the sun shines, live an impactful life, contribute your quota to whatever, wherever it is you are today. Just like I said, tomorrow is not a promise.”

Adedayo who assured that late Agbaje would be immortalized by the state government said, “Like I told the representative of Damilola’s family, we will go back to the ministry and we will work with the Chairman of the House of Assembly committee on youth and students development and get it across to the governor, upon approval by the grace of God, we will communicate it to the people to know.”

While reading the governor’s condolence letter to the family of Damilola at the gathering, he said, “I received with sadness the news of the untimely demise of your daughter and our star, Damilola Agbaje. Her painful death is one too much; and an irreparable loss, not only to the family, but to all Ekiti people.

“Damilola represented the promise of the Ekiti future. Her brilliance shone like the rising sun; she was passionate, bold, beautiful and intelligent. Her demise has denied our state one of our promising leaders of tomorrow. As the Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti Youth Parliament, she was renowned for her excellent articulation, logical reasoning and clarity of thought.

“It was sad that we lost her at the dawn of a glorious day, as she was at the cusp of finalising her Bar Examination when this happened.

“Painful as her death is to all of us, we should be consoled by the impact she has made in her brief but eventful life. On behalf of my wife, the government and good people of Ekiti State, kindly accept my sincere condolences to you, the siblings and the entire family.”

Gbajabiamila, who was represented by the Vice President of Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI), Alumni Association, Adenuga Boluwatife, in his tribute to the deceased, said Damilola’s life was very short, but it was quite an impactful one.

“She achieved so much in just 22 years of her life, and she was one of the very best fellows of the LMI . Damilola’s death has brought a heartbroken moment for everyone of us at LMI, the management and the Alumni body. Our message to the family, Ekiti State Youth Parliament, and Ekiti State in general is to stand strong at this very difficult time,” she said.

She noted that a virtual memorial service was held for her, which LMI founder, Gbajabiamila, was ably present from the beginning to the end.

“After the virtual memorial session, the founder has graciously announced that, from now on, there will be an LMI prize award for the most passionate fellow of the Initiative, which has been tagged in honour of Damilola Agbaje as the Oluwadamilola Agbaje Prize for the best and most passionate graduating LMI fellow. The founder also has a plan to erect monument buildings in honour of late Damilola Agbaje,” she said.

The Speaker, Olusanya Babatunde-led parliament unanimously resolved that June 11 of every year should be set aside for a special plenary session and a contest, tagged: ‘Rt. Hon. Damilola Agbaje Debate Competition’ in her memory.

