Oyebanji, Aiyedatiwa, Adeleke, Makinde, others in Lagos to celebrate Sanwo-Olu at 60

Governors of South West states, including Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo), on Wednesday gathered in Lagos to celebrate the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at 60.

Other dignitaries at the event, tagged “Rhymes of Worship with -Adura- Celebrating Babajide Sanwo-Olu at 60,” and held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, included the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa; former Lagos Governors Olusegun Osoba and Babatunde Raji Fashola; and former Deputy Governor Otunba Femi Pedro.

Also in attendance were leaders of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), traditional and religious leaders, members of the Lagos State Executive Council, members of the diplomatic corps, media executives, security agencies, market leaders, among others.

Guests were led in praise and worship songs by several notable gospel singers and artistes, including Mercy Chinwo, Moses Bliss, Omo Arigbo Ojo, Laolu Gbenjo, among others, with the event lasting several hours.

In his remark, Sanwo-Olu expressed profound gratitude to the guests for making out time to grace the occasion, just as he equally expressed gratitude to God for the countless ways He had blessed him, pledging to rededicate himself “even at 60 to the cause of building a Lagos that works for all.”

“As I reflect on the past six decades, I am overwhelmed by the countless ways in which God has shown Himself faithful.

“Through seasons of triumph and trials, through moments of uncertainty, clarity, through highs and lows of public service and private life—God has been my firm anchor.

“He has covered me, guided me, equipped me and above all, He has kept me.

“I must also acknowledge the privilege of serving as the Governor of this extraordinary state. Lagos is not just a city—it is an idea, a pulse, a promise.

“Everyday, I am reminded of the sacred duty I hold in serving its people. I thank God for the opportunity, and I rededicate myself—even at 60—to the cause of building a Lagos that works for all.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE