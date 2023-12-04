Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has advocated for better and improved living standards for persons with disabilities (PWDs), noting that God has not created anyone to be useless or without potential.

Governor Oyebanji, who stated this at an event commemorating this year’s International Day for Persons with Disabilities held in Ado-Ekiti with the theme, ‘united in action to rescue and achieve the SDG’s for, with, and by persons with disabilities’ assured persons with disabilities that his government would continue to make policies that would bring them on par with other citizens as regards fulfilling their God-given talents and potentials.

The Governor noted that the remarkable and landmark improvement in the lives of children in government special schools has shown that his administration had not made a mistake by taking the affairs of persons with disabilities out of the Ministry of Education and creating the Office of Special Education and Social Inclusion.

The governor added that his government has also developed a new curriculum for pupils in the special class to address their special needs and prepare them for independent adulthood.

Governor Oyebanji called for renewed efforts to create a fully inclusive world where everyone must work together to break down barriers and build a just society that values every individual’s unique perspectives and potential.

He said, “When it comes to the issue of persons with disabilities (PWDs), I get a little emotional about it, and as long as I remain the governor of this state, we are in it together.

My Bible tells me that we are fearful and wonderfully made, and we are made in the image of God, and God doesn’t make mistakes, so in whatever form God has created us, it’s for a purpose, and God will use me to achieve those purposes in your lives.

“I don’t agree that anybody is created useless, but I agree that if you don’t have the right support, you don’t have the right access to opportunities, and it may be challenging to fulfil your potential, so any government must create opportunities for those of us that don’t have access to those opportunities so that we can fulfil those God-given potentials in all of us.

In her address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Education and Social Inclusion, Mrs Adetoun Agboola, expressed her appreciation to Governor Oyebanji for his consistent support for people with disabilities, noting that the governor’s support is a rare gesture.

Agboola commended the unwavering commitment of the Governor towards promoting their welfare and advancing their rights through various initiatives and policies that his administration has put in place to improve the lives of persons with disabilities.

She highlighted the various initiatives of the government in this direction to include employment opportunities in education and training, as well as sensitization and awareness campaigns.

She said, “People with disabilities face numerous challenges in their daily lives, including discrimination, lack of access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. However, with a united effort, we can work with this administration towards creating a more inclusive society where everyone has equal opportunities to thrive.

“I believe that this event will provide a platform for us to share ideas, experiences, and best practices on how we can work together to achieve the SDGs for persons with disabilities. Let us all commit to taking action towards creating a more inclusive and equitable world for all.

The Special Adviser called on the government to create a more inclusive society where everyone has equal opportunities to thrive, as people with disabilities face numerous challenges in their daily lives.

