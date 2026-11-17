The Asiwaju of Oye-Ekiti Kingdom and former Senator representing Ekiti North senatorial district, Chief Ayo Arise, called for sustained unity and harmony among the indigenes.

Speaking at the final annual cultural festival, held in Oye-Ekiti, Senator Arise, who donated N5 million, said meaningful development could only thrive in an atmosphere of peace.

He urged indigenes to continue to place the interests of Oye-Ekiti above personal considerations.

Speaking as a special guest at the occasion, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for Ekiti North in the 2027 elections, Funso Ayeni, commended Senator Arise for his pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

Ayeni, who, alongside his team, donated N3.5 million at the occasion, noted that the establishment of FUOYE had transformed the socio-economic landscape of Oye-Ekiti and the state at large.

He described Senator Arise’s legislative foresight as a legacy that would outlive generations.

In his remarks, the Chief Launcher of the Day, Maxwell Esan, commended the Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju, and the organising committee for putting together a colourful and impactful celebration.

He announced a donation of N10 million to the community’s development fund and called on well-meaning Oye indigenes and other invited guests to contribute generously to the fund.

Royal fathers present, including the Onire of Ire-Ekiti, Oba Victor Bobade, praised the peaceful coexistence among the people of Oye-Ekiti and urged the youth to embrace hard work, culture and respect for tradition.

The Erelu of Oye and community leader, Alhaja Bilikisu Funmilayo Sanni, appreciated all the guests, indigenes and friends of Oye-Ekiti who contributed to the success of the celebration.