Oxford Group harps on affordable housing in Nigeria  

A Real Estate Mogul and The Chairman, Oxford International Group, Mr. Teniola Adesanya has said affordable housing is necessary for the development of the country.
Teniola made this known during a courtesy visit to the chairman, Abuja Municipal Council Area, Hon. Abdullahi Candido on it’s new innovative subsidiaries in the area.
He said that it is very important especially at this trying times that the country is experiencing a dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.
The Chairman added that the poverty level in the country is a major condiment as so many people live below one dollar per day.
Speaking also, The Executive Director Customer Relation, Oxford International Group, Mr. Goodl
He added that it will enable people over there to enjoy the company’s value-added benefits.
Goodluck also promised that partnering with them will bring huge return of profit to them.
While speaking, The Chairman, Abuja Municipal Council Area, Hon. Adamu Candido expressed a pleasant and rewarding working relationship with the company.
He lauded the passion and desire of the youthful Nigerians in changing the narratives of entrepreneurship in Nigeria
