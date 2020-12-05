Owu people do not steal ― Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday affirmed that Owu people are industrious and enterprising and nobody from the kingdom could be accused of stealing.

Obasanjo said this at the 29th Owu National Convention held at the palace of Owu Kuta in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State.

According to him, “Whosoever is found stealing or linked with wayward act should be thoroughly investigated. He/she can never be an Owu person because Owu people do not steal.

“Or let’s say if a thief is caught and claimed to have come from Owu, such a person cannot be a true son or daughter of Owu. Owu are dignified people with high pedigrees of good conducts.

“Owu people do not steal. If you see any Owu indigene stealing, ask the mother where she brought him from. I want us (Owu indigenes) to be more united. We are doing empowerment and giving out scholarship.”

Also,the host traditional ruler and Olowu of Kuta in Osun State, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Maikama stated that traditional rulers should be placed in their rightful place to be able to combat criminal acts in the society.

The royal father made this kown while fielding questions from journalists during the event and noted that the reduction of traditional rulers’ powers is worsening security issues in the country.

“If the traditional institution is given its rightful place by being powerful and strong, security challenges in Nigeria would be a thing of the past.”

He pointed out that, “it is absurd that constitutionally, monarchs have to take permission from a local government secretary before leaving the town. It says it reduces the powers of monarchs in Yoruba land.

“Obas in Yorubaland should not only be influential, they should be powerful too.

“The generation of youths especially those in politics should have a rethink and do the needful.

“The colonialists met Nigeria well organised.They (colonial masters) have to reduce monarchial powers to be able to penetrate well. If monarchs are given constitutional roles, insecurity will be tamed. That 5 per cent local government allocation is given to obas is grossly inadequate. Most traditional rulers are not finding it easy.”

Meanwhile, the Royal Union of Owu People (RUOP) has elected Alhaji Fatai Akinbade as president of the union.

At the inauguration of the 7th RUOP National Executive Committee, Akinbade promised to ensure that Owu people develop rapidly.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…