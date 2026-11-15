Owono’s 12-match ban ‘might feel light’ – Tenerife boss

Tenerife manager, Alvaro Cervera, has admitted that the 12-match suspension handed to FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono following his collision with forward Jesus de Miguel might appear lenient after the striker’s death.

Owono, 25, was sent off after colliding with De Miguel during the closing stages of the Spanish second-division match between FC Andorra and Tenerife on November 2.

De Miguel, 30, died the following day, while the Spanish Football Federation’s disciplinary committee confirmed Owono’s 12-match ban on Friday.

Cervera said the punishment might seem light when considered against the tragic outcome but maintained that the disciplinary committee had to follow existing regulations.

Speaking ahead of Tenerife’s match against Ceuta on Sunday, their first fixture since De Miguel’s death, the manager said the rules did not specifically cover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Since the current regulations don’t specifically account for what happened, I believe they have simply adhered to the rules and imposed the number of matches permitted by the regulations,” Cervera said.

“Anything else I might say would just be my own personal opinion, which I’ll keep to myself. It might seem a bit light when compared to other cases, but in reality, I don’t think the rules allow for anything else.”

The disciplinary committee said its decision was based on the details contained in the referee’s report, which stated that Owono was sent off for “violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play”.

The 12-match suspension was the maximum punishment available under the regulations, as the committee could only consider the on-field offence and not the tragic outcome of the incident.

Cervera also admitted that returning to training and preparing for Sunday’s match had been difficult for the players following De Miguel’s death.

The 61-year-old said the squad was gradually trying to return to normality but acknowledged that players were coping with the loss in different ways.

“When we’re together, we’re fine, during our sessions, we’re doing well,” he said.

“It feels like the group is gradually getting back to normal. What we don’t know is how everyone is doing when we’re apart and that’s a significant factor.

“Everyone has their own way of coping and their own thoughts; some have people at home to support them, while others are more on their own.

“We’re making progress, a very slow process, but we are moving forward – it’s tough, it’s complicated.”

The Tenerife manager said some players might welcome a return to football as a distraction, while others might not yet be emotionally ready to play.

He said both reactions were understandable, adding that the team could not simply put the tragedy aside and focus entirely on football.

“On one hand, you want to return to some sense of normality though you know that true normality isn’t something you’ll find right now,” Cervera said.

“This isn’t something you can just set aside or push to the back of your mind to focus on your own work; it’s not like other life events you might encounter. It’s always there, constantly on your mind, yet we have to keep going.”