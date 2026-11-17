FC Andorra owner, Gerard Pique, has said goalkeeper Jesus Owono did not deserve the 12-match suspension imposed on him following the on-field collision that resulted in the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel.

Owono, 25, was sent off after colliding with De Miguel during a Spanish second-tier match between Andorra and Tenerife on 2 November. De Miguel died the following day at the age of 30.

The Spanish football federation’s disciplinary committee confirmed Owono’s 12-match ban last week, with the punishment representing the maximum suspension available for the offence.

In a video posted on social media, former Spain and Barcelona defender Pique said players, coaches and goalkeepers who had discussed the incident considered it an accident.

“I truly believe that imposing the maximum sanction on Jesus for this action puts him in a situation he does not deserve, because he is not to blame for all of this having happened,” Pique said.

The disciplinary committee said it could only consider the offence committed on the pitch and not the tragic outcome of the incident.

Tenerife manager Alvaro Cervera said he understood that the regulations did not specifically account for what happened, although he acknowledged that the punishment “might feel light”.

Pique also compared the incident with a separate collision involving Nigerian midfielder Quadri Liameed during a Spanish second-division match between Albacete and Sabadell.

Albacete winger Jose Corpas accidentally kicked Liameed in the head, leaving the Nigerian unconscious. He was later discharged from hospital after medical checks, while Corpas received a straight red card and a three-match suspension.

“Fortunately Quadri is fine, the consequences in this case were not fatal, and the committee decided to sanction Corpas with three matches,” Pique said.

“With all this, my reflection is: what is being sanctioned, the action or the consequences?”

Owono has withdrawn from Equatorial Guinea’s squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

Pique also said the goalkeeper was unlikely to return to action immediately after serving his suspension, adding that he would need more time before he could compete again.

“Jesus is going to need far more than 12 matches before he is available and able to compete.

“No sanction is going to bring [De Miguel] back to us,” he said.