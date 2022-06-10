Owo terror attack: South West Security group’s alarm came five weeks earlier, but was ignored ― Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, said the disclosure through investigation by the Federal Government that ISWAP was behind the attack on Catholic Church, in Owo, Ondo State in which several worshippers were killed and several others fatally wounded, tallied with the alarm raised by South West Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) about five weeks ago that some terrorists had invaded the South-West, but which unfortunately was ignored by the state governors in the zone.

SSSG, which Iba Adams is a key stakeholder, comprise of other security groups like the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Agbekoya, Vigilante, Isokan Oodua, COMSAIC and others.

The Yoruba generalissimo said this in his reaction, saying he too suspected that the Owo Catholic Church attack was carried out by an international organization, adding: “It was a highly coordinated attack.”

“Well, I suspect it was an attack by an international organization. It was a highly coordinated attack.

“This is the first time we are witnessing this type of attack in Yoruba land. We have seen different attacks perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen, however, the Owo Church attack sounded unusual.

“The information at our disposal indicated that the attackers were about seven in number and they came with explosives that were allegedly planted under the Alter of the church.





“And immediately the bomb exploded, it was a horror as worshippers were scampering for their lives and at the same time, the attackers were shooting sporadically.

“So far, according to the state government, 38 people were killed while about 64 others were still at the hospital. We pray not to have more casualties,” he said.

“This attack is highly condemnable. Any right-thinking person will condemn it totally.

“However, on the Owo Church attack, the SSSG raised the alarm about five weeks ago that some terrorists have invaded the South-West, but unfortunately none of the state governors really addressed the issues. So, what led to the Owo attack was premeditated.

“The information we had earlier was that some terrorists have invaded a very close forest in Owo.

“These terrorists, according to our information, have their food being supplied to them via helicopter, and the Olowo, who is the traditional ruler of the ancient town, even the state government could not flush them out of the thick forest

“So, that tells you that they have occupied the bush to perpetrate their calculated killings,” he added.

The Yoruba Generalissimo, who coordinates SSSG, said pressure was being mounted on the “government of the South-West region to make sure that they tackle the spate of insecurity in the region.”

According to him, part of these efforts was the establishment of Operation Amotekun, saying that the intention was to assist and complement the efforts of the government in the region in all security related issues.

“However, I want to urge the government, particularly, our governors in the South-West to brace up against these terrorists.

“We are ready to support them by ensuring that the region is safe and secured. We are also ready to offer advice and information, where necessary to forestall further attacks on the region,” he assured.

