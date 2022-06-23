Owo terror attack: ISWAP link and call for state police

Letters
By Tribune Online
Owo terror attack: ISWAP, Tobacco the silent killer, Delegates and Utopian visions, Why regular milk consumption, Aso Rock The pressing need, The pressing need Saying no Criminalising ransom, president Sex education and parental, Paradox of war, Only the living , Making social media profitable , Between the Federal Government Youths and psychology ,. Is the government confused? , Involving youths Is the land use, Breaking biases women face, Breaking biases women face in the workplace, Fuel scarcity: Nigerians Need to restructure Kannywood, Strengthening the Nigeria-China relationship for mutual progress, It’s easy to get, On ruining lives of teenagers through modern slavery, Commending NIRSAL’s interventions, Hazards of contaminated, In Nigeria not much makes sense , On robotic reporting, Nigerians and the burden of unemployment, On Nigeria’s debt stock violence The killing of Dr. Rabi Nasir,, hate speech in broadcast media, Beyond the EndSARS report, How dangerous is frequent urination?, How dangerous is frequent urination, PPMC in a reformer’s hands, Can Nigerian schools be safe?, On #EndSARS riots, On nutrition and better, Nigeria, On Big Brother Naija, Oke-Ogun people deserve GOtv, Insecurity and food, Akute, Alagbole, others are still part of Ogun State, Police must find Lagos, On the passing of Chief Ezekiel Olalekan Ogundimu , Insecurity, unemployment and the rest of us, PTAD Constant hike in tuition fees, Afghan lessons, On repentant Boko Haram members, Why Customs officers, Failing restructure, Igboho can never, Self-defence can’t lead, Don’t allow bandits overrun, For press freedom, FG Obstacle to smooth education, Is Nigeria moving, uncontrolled POS business, We need improved government, Governor Mohammed, Message to Nigerian parents, June 12: 28 years later, herdsmen Rolling the NYSC scheme, manhood On faulty foundations, Tackling corruption the soft, insecurity Kidnappings and education, Governance and theory, Senate The President needs to address, A reminder to Islamic, On insecurity, scrapping local governments, Are there education idols, financial inclusion drive through innovation, kudos to CBN, Choose to challenge, celebrate yourself

One of the fatigue- inspired coping mechanisms developed by Nigerians in the face of unending disasters is moving on from grim situations in record- time. The same would be said of the Owo Catholic Church massacre that sent 40 persons to an early grave on Sunday, June 5.

More seemingly important things have since happened to sufficiently steer attention away from this incident.  With families left to bury their dead, premium attention is now on politics and politicking ahead 2023.

However, as with the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the hurried explanation by the Federal Government that the attack is typically after the fashion of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), is not to be swallowed without questions. After all, even this bit of information is not necessarily of any comfort either to the dead or the grieving, devastated living.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akeredolu’s reservations about this conclusion were shared by governor of neighbouring Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi.  However, more important than his reservations about the suspected connection of ISWAP to this massacre, is again the call by the Ondo state governor for the establishment of state police.

Interestingly, Akeredolu’s cry for the establishment of state police is muffled. Too much seems to be going on at the moment for anyone to pay actual attention to the near lone-cry of a governor that a singular police command no longer works for the country.

It would also seem that rather than cry and weep for the departed, or as later seen, declare a fast to grieve their violent deaths, more attention should have been paid to an actual underlining factor that has aided the persistent insecurity bedeviling the country.

The call for state police and the unbundling of the national police force did not start today.  Nigeria as a country has experimented with state policing before. This was in the early post-independence years of the country before the administration of General Yakubu Gowon centralised the policing system of the country.


Protagonists believe that a decentralised police force is a feature of true federalism and without doubt, will make it easier to respond in time to insecurity, reduce bottlenecks, better grassroots security as well as boost morale among officers of the police force.

On the other hand, antagonists are worried that the structure of state police may be abused by some state governors and may encourage secessions. It would seem that the major disparity here stems from general distrust from proponents of either sides.

Stakeholders need to find a balance between the two points of these arguments, and consider the plenty lives hanging in the balance.

Titilope Adegolu-Oniyesan

Ondo state

You might also like
Letters

Children as victims of insecurity

Letters

Oyo needs security surveillance

Letters

Imperative of reviewing NDDC Amendment Bill

Letters

Tobacco, the silent killer

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More