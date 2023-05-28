A pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) The Envoys, Pastor Daniel Olawande, popularly known as PDaniel, has released a new work entitled, “Owo Oluwa.”

According to him, the song is available on all major platforms, spreading the message of faith, divine speed and blessings to listeners worldwide.

“Owo Oluwa is a testament to my faith and ability to convey spiritual truths through my music. The song emphasises the belief that with the divine hand of God, individuals can experience a supernatural acceleration in their endeavours, enabling them to overcome obstacles and achieve success.

The cleric added that the lyrics of the song underscored the concept of divine assistance and divine speed, adding that “the song stands as a testament to an unwavering commitment to uplifting souls and inspiring believers to trust in the divine process.”

Speaking on the release of the song, Pdaniel stressed that he received the song through an encounter with the word of God, adding that “I saw how the hand of God came upon Elijah and carried him, enabling him to run faster than the chariots of Ahab.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE