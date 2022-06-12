Owo massacre: Southwest govs declare 3-day mourning, express concern over influx of okada riders

Southwest Governors after a virtual meeting declared a 3-day mourning period over the terror attack which occured at St Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa Street, Owo, Ondo State, where dozens lost their lives.

Apart from declaring Monday, 13th, June to Wednesday, 15th June, 2022 as the mourning period, the governors also directed that the National flags should be flown at Half Mast in all public buildings across the southwest states as a mark of honour for the departed souls of the terror attack.

The decisions of the six governors were contained in a communique signed at the end of the meetings that they “deliberated extensively on the rising wave of insecurity in the country, especially the South West and decided on some measures, deemed immediate in stemming the tide of banditry, kidnapping and terror attacks in the region.

“The recent attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa Street, Owo, compels immediate intervention in the whole of the South West to nip the insidious phenomenon of insurgency in the bud”

While sympathising with the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and the victims of the mindless attack in Owo, the governors condemned “the horrendous crime perpetrated by Terrorist against the people and residents of Owo, Ondo State, and, by extension, the peace-loving people of the South West.

The communique said that " The recent attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa Street, Owo, compels immediate intervention in the whole of the South West to nip the insidious phenomenon of insurgency in the bud.





“The meeting, consequently, took decisions, some of which are expected to have far-reaching implications in the quest to protect lives and property in the region.

“The Governors noted, with a great discomfiture, the increasing agitations about spaces taken over by unidentified and unknown migrants in all Southwest States.

“The meeting, therefore, recommends an increase in the scope of surveillance of the activities of these undocumented settlers by relevant security agencies in all the States.

“The Governors, as Chief Security Officers, resolved to continue to assist the security agencies in the areas of crisis management and intelligence gathering at all times.

“The Governors reviewed reports from various States on the factors militating against peace and security in the region.

” They expressed grave concern on the influx of Okada riders into all parts of the South West, especially the State capitals.

“The meeting further resolved that efforts be geared toward identity management of Okada riders and stringent regulation put in place for their operation.

“Consequently, the Forum decided it was time to reconvene the Southwest Security Committee to look critically into this creeping menace before it blossoms into another intractable social problem.

“The Committee will be expected to submit its findings on the desirability of Okada operations in the region. It is also expected to submit a multi-level template to combat the threat of insurgency and terrorism in the region.

According to the communique “The Forum agreed to convene forthwith a physical meeting of the South West Governors to deliberate on the security challenges confronting the region”

Governors who participated in the virtual meeting include their chairman, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State, Dapo Abiodun, and Ogun State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State, Gboyega Oyetola, Osun State and Seyi A. Makinde, Oyo State.

