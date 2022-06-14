Owo Massacre: NACOMYO condemns killing, charges govt to action

The Ondo State Chapter of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organizations (NACOMYO), has condemned the recent killings of worshippers during a church service in St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Islamic body stated this during a visit to the scene of the incident and the palace of Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, describing the attack and subsequent killings of innocent souls while interfacing with God as cruel and barbaric, saying this remained condemnable and unacceptable.

Speaking on the behalf of NACOMYO during the visit, the state Coordinator, Alhaji Alli Yekini, asked the security agencies to fish out, those behind the massive killing of innocent citizens, who were in Church to worship, saying the perpetrators must not go unpunished.

He said “with heavy heart commiserate the Christian community of this state in general and Catholic Church in particular over the unwarranted attack on the members of St. Francis Catholic Church Owaluwa Owo, Ondo State.

“Our heartfelt condolence equally goes to the Olowo of Owo, the Chief Imam of Owo, CAN Chairman of Owo and the entire inhabitant of the kingdom. Our condolence and sympathy also go to every family that sustains one form of loss or the other in the gruesome and cold-blooded attack, may God Almighty uphold you.

“This council in all ramifications condemn this dastard act roundly. No right-thinking person can justify this. Our collective spirit had been challenged, not only in Ondo State but Nigeria as a whole because this is not the first time such happening is taking place; it had occurred across the board.

“It is time to stand together more strongly than ever. A break must be applied to this carnage. Our perspective should be human first before any consideration.

“Evil does not discriminate. Love, good neighbourliness and mutual understanding are the ingredients we need to live a peaceful life, not hatred and wanton destruction of lives and properties”

He said “this council appreciate the various arms of government and stakeholders for their prompt attention to the event, especially the State Governor, His Excellency Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.





“It is the opinion of this council that insecurity challenges facing Nigeria as a whole should be attended to clinically. A multi-level approach is highly needed in a time like this. Physical, scientific, technological and spiritual options should be deployed to surmount the obstacle. Our attackers are not coming from another planet, they reside with us in Nigeria.

“So, all hands must be on deck to fish out, prosecute and punish any offender that is happy in throwing our collective happiness into the mud. Those who see nothing good in the existence of their fellow human beings. They should be put where they belong without delay.

“The security apparatus are trying their very best but more efforts are still needed to defeat the evil. Law should be allowed to take its course without fear or favour. It is in doing this that we can rest as a country.

“So that the coming generation will not see us as uncaring type. It is the fervent prayer of this council that such an ugly occurrence shall never repeat itself again in our communities. Amin.

“It is high time all Nigerians speak with one voice over the wanton killings in the country. If you notice, the killers are moving south. They must be stopped.

“For other Nigerians, we seek God Almighty’s intervention in bringing an end to the activities of the various agents of the devil camouflaging as bandits, kidnappers, terrorists, known and unknown gunmen and rustlers including others who are deteriorating our nascent peace. We pray to God Almighty to deal with them in His own way,” he said.

