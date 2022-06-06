Owo killings: IPOB raises alarm over plot to plant bombs in South-East churches

While condemning the killing of worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church, in Owo, Ondo State, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has also raised the alarm over an alleged plot to plant bombs in various locations in the South-East by terrorists.

Nigerian Tribune earlier reported that gunmen armed with sophisticated weapons stormed the church on Sunday and opened fire on worshipers leading to the death of an unspecified number of persons.

Reacting, the group said such plots targeted at indicting its security outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN) volunteers, were in pursuance of an evil agenda of mass murder in the zone.

In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the secessionist group urged the people of the region to be wary of such plans, stating that it did not engage in explosives as its struggle had no need for bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).