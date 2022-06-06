Owo killings: ECWA expresses concern over attack on churches

Piqued by the Sunday attack on St Francis Xavier Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State, the President, Evangelical Church Winning All ( ECWA), Reverend Stephen Baba Panya, has expressed concern over the increasing spate of hostility against the Church in Nigeria without the government taking drastic and adequate measures to forestall such acts.

Recalled that gunmen on Sunday attacked St Francis Xavier Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State and killed over 50 worshipers including children in a bizarre manner

The ECWA President who is also the head of the TEKAN-ECWA block of the Christian Association of Nigeria said the greatest honour that can be done to the victims of the attack is to get to the root of the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice no matter who they are and where they came from.

He also alerted the nation of the raging trend of killing people on account of blasphemy adding that the government and heads of religious organisations in Nigeria need to address the pathetic trend.

His words: “We also need to draw attention to another unfortunate trend that is gradually emerging and rapidly taking root as the new normal in our nation. This is the killing of people on alleged blasphemy being promoted and perpetrated by Islamic extremists.

“We recall the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a young Christian girl in Sokoto, and more recently, in Abuja, the murder of Otaru, a young Muslim vigilante from Nasarawa state for alleged blasphemy. We believe that people who perpetrate this kind of evil will continue to be emboldened to do more havoc when there are no visible and deterrent repercussions for their actions.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We also recall the recent killing of Harira Jibril and her four children in Anambra state for reasons that are not yet very clear. All these and many other killings, banditry, kidnappings, and criminalities across the country are clear pointers to the existential fact that Nigeria is fastly becoming a failed state, and heading towards anarchy and disintegration. What is keeping Nigeria today is nothing but the grace and mercies of God, and we must not take this for granted as a nation,” he said.

According to. him, as a multi-religious and multi-ethnic nation, every effort must be made not to destabilise the nation’s critical fault lines adding that Nigeria should learn from the bitter experience of countries such as Somalia, which is known as the most homogenous nation in terms of religion, ethnicity, language and culture.

Reverend Panya said with the insecurity in the country, there is the need to overhaul the security architecture, and put in place a security system that is technology-driven, proactive, comprehensive and decisive.

“What Nigerians need at this time is peace, love, unity, hope and access to the necessities of life and not death, sorrow, pain and hopelessness.”

We Will Sanction Tinubu For Insulting Buhari ― Adamu, APC National Chairman

Owo killings: ECWA expresses concern over attack on churches