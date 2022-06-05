Owo Catholic Church massacre: Afenifere warns against reprisal attack

By Soji Ajibola
Ayo Adebanjo

The pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has warned the citizens of Ondo State and the entire Yoruba race against reprisal attack over the killing of innocent worshippers at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo on Sunday by the suspected herdsmen.

The group in a statement by its Organising Secretary, Apagun Kole Omololu, flayed the attack but appealed to the residents of the affected community not to take laws into their hands.

The attack, according to the statement, is aimed at causing confusion and war in Yoruba land.

The group described the incident as a direct attack on the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, as well as Yoruba land.

The statement read: “The massacre in Owo Catholic church is a direct attack on Yoruba land.

“It is directed at Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his unflinching support for security in Yoruba land by championing the Amotekun security outfits, his stringent upholding of the open grazing law, and for his ‘big mouth’ about Southern co-operation for equity and justice in Nigeria.

“We will not succumb to terrorist threats or attacks.

“They will not be allowed to bring down our civilisation. We will hunt the killers down. Citizens should not take law into their own hands by attacking innocent northerners. Only the terrorists, who are mostly foreign Fulani, should be fished out and finished off by the security forces.

“This attack is to cause confusion and cause war in our land. We should not play into their hands. This evil is condemned in the strongest term.

“We commiserate with the government and people of Ondo State, the Catholic Church, the Olowo of Owo and the people of Owo. May the soul of the departed rest in peace.”

