Owo attack: We will hunt down assailants, make them pay ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed shock over the attack and killing of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, on Sunday, promising that the perpetrators will not go unpunished.

Akeredolu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said he is

deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo, worshipping at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, on Sunday.

The governor said the vile and satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of the Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.

He said he had to cut short his party’s assignment in Abuja and return to the state because of the unfortunate incident

Akeredolu said “It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquillity have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state.

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo.





” Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked, to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay.

“We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals.

“I commiserate with my people in Owo, particularly families of the those who lost their lives to this ugly and unfortunate attack. I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church.

“I urge our people to remain calm and vigilant. Do not take laws into your hands. I have spoken to the heads of the security agencies.

“I have equally been assured that security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom.”

