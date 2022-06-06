Owo attack: We are all potential victims of terrorism ― Senator Arise

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Senator Ayodele Arise has described a weekend attack on worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owaluwa area of Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo state as a national tragedy.

Gunmen had attacked the church, killing over 50 members of the congregation, during the church service, while several others were left injured.

Senator Arise in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday described the incident as a national calamity.

He called for very sincere, concerted efforts on the part of security agencies as he warned that “we must be resolute in our quest to fight the gory tragedies of insecurity ravaging our country. ”

While restating that every Nigerian is a potential victim, he appealed to the federal government to act decisively and timely.

The APC chieftain who once represented Ekiti North in the National Assembly prayed to God to grant Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the entire people of Ondo State the wisdom to handle the national tragedy and console the immediate families of the victims.

His statement addressed to the Ondo State Governor read in part:” Please accept my condolences over the gruesome massacre of worshipers in Owo, your hometown. That this could happen anywhere is the dangerous narrative of our time. The callous perpetrators chose to strike in the heart of one of Yoruba’s heritage and on holy ground.





“We must be resolute in our quest to fight the gory tragedies of insecurity ravaging our country.

“This grief is not just for you or Ondo people, it is national grief that requires all hands on deck to confront the evil minds in our society. Nigeria must defeat all acts of terrorism. Everybody is a potential victim. We must act decisively and timely.

“God will grant you the wisdom to console your kiths and kins.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Owo attack: We are all potential victims of terrorism ― Senator Arise

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Owo attack: We are all potential victims of terrorism ― Senator Arise