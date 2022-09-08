Owo attack: Victims’ families recount ordeals as Ondo concludes first phase of cash donation

Three months after the gruesome attack on the Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, some surviving victims and families, on Thursday, recounted their ordeals, just as the state government donated to the victims

Some of the victims commended the state government for the donation saying the donation will go a long way to assuage the pains inflicted by the dastardly act.

The beneficiaries who include, Onuoha Chinedu, who lost his both parents, Omodara Feyidupe, who lost her brother and others, appreciated the governor for being sensitive to their plights and fulfilling his promises.

Speaking during the donation of cash and food items to the victim, Onuoha Chinedu, a youth corps member who lost his both parents, said ”I was in the church on that Sunday and I thank God for saving my life. I wish to appreciate the Ondo state government for what they have done thus far, and for the fatherly love.

Also, Omodara Feyidupe, who lost her brother, Obuche Krummale to the attack, commended the government for the timely intervention, adding that “my grandmother died when she learnt of the death of my brother, the shock led to death.

On her part, Ngozika Onyeke, who lost her husband, Onyebuchi Onyeke and Lawrence Nzelu, who lost his wife, Stella Nzelu, during the attack expressed gratitude to the government, saying the kind gesture has given them hope.

Other victims including Idoko Ofoma, who survived the incident with his wife and five children appreciated the government for reaching out to them.

Speaking during the presentation of the cash donation held at the premises of St Francis Catholic Church, a member of the Donation Management Committee, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, explained that the committee will come back from time to time to disburse more money to the victims and particularly the deceased families as soon as more funds come into the purse which the state government has created for the purpose.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties disclosed that the State government has disbursed several millions of naira to the families of the deceased and victims of the June 5 incident since Tuesday.

Aragbaiye, who was in the company of some other committee members, noted that the cash donation would assist the beneficiaries to overcome the trauma, both physical and psychological.

He appreciated Akeredolu for his prompt response to assist the victims and said “since the incident happened on the 5th of June, Mr Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has been on this matter, particularly on the need to bring succour to the families whose loved ones were killed in the incident. And also to the injured, some of whom are still visiting the hospitals for treatments and follow-ups.”

