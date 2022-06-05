Owo attack ungodly, capable of threatening Nigeria’s foundation ― Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has condemned Sunday’s attack on worshippers of Owo Catholic Church, where about 50 people were feared killed, while several others sustained life-threatening injuries, describing the incident as ungodly, and capable of threatening the foundation and existence of Nigeria.

Aare Adams expressed this concern in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, just as he described the perpetrators of the gory attack as evil, saying they had sinned against God and should be ready to face the wrath of the most high God.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while expressing concern about the spate of insecurity across the country, insisted that the Federal Government had failed in its efforts to secure the country, wondering why it had become a crime to go to church to worship.





According to him, cases of Boko Haram and bandits and other criminal elements always attacking churches and mosques across the country have not only shown the failure of the government but have also exposed the crass incompetence of Nigeria’s leaders and the security apparatus.

"Cases of Boko Haram and bandits and other criminal elements always attacking churches and mosques have simply shown the failures of the government. It has also exposed the crass incompetence of Nigeria's leaders and the security apparatus.

“The video clips and pictures of the deadly attack on worshippers could best be imagined. Such an attack would definitely not happen in a saner clime where there is effective security. It would not happen in a country where the lives of the citizens are precious to the government,” the Yoruba generalissimo said.

“Reports at my disposal showed clearly that the attackers actually disguised as worshippers of the church, planted an explosive device within the church premises and carried out their evil attack on innocent worshippers.

“They later kidnapped the Reverend Father, leaving worshippers cold dead in the pool of their blood.

“The criminals, according to reports, did not come with vehicles, they hijacked vehicles on the road to convey their victims.

“Meanwhile, the owner of the hijacked vehicle had gone to Owo A. Division to report the incident, even as all the roads in the ancient town had reportedly been deserted as people had stayed off the roads,” he added.

The Yoruba generalissimo charged the Federal Government to rise up to its responsibility by commencing thorough investigations into the attack and also bring the perpetrators of this gory incident to book, saying that the incident should not be swept under the carpet, even as he noted that that carried out the attack were not ghosts and, therefore, must be apprehended immediately.

“The Federal Government must rise to its responsibility, begin a thorough investigation into the attack and also bring the perpetrators of this gory incident to book. Investigation into the Owo Catholic Church bomb attack should not be swept under the carpet. Those that carried out the attack are not ghosts, they must be apprehended immediately,” Adams demanded.

While condoling with the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ajibade Ogunoye, Iba Adams, however, urged the governor not to relent in his efforts to secure the state, saying Ondo State would not succumb to the will of criminals that were ready to truncate the peace of the state.

“However, at this sober time, I feel the pain even as I condole with the governor, the royal father, the good people of Owo town, especially, those that have lost their loved- ones to this cruel attack.

“The attack is a condemnable act and a sad one for that matter. It is an attempt to destabilise the state and make life unbearable to the people,” Iba Adams stated.

