Owo Attack: Osun puts security operatives on red alert, metal doors, CCTV installed in some churches

A few days after the killing of scores of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State by suspected Fulani herdsmen, many churches in Osun state has reduced their hours of service while there was a low turnout of worshippers in some worship centres in the state.

Also, the state government has placed the South-West security outfit co-named Amotekun on red alert to tackle and prevent criminal acts in the state.

Meanwhile, necessary measures had also been taken to erect metal doors and install CCTV cameras around churches in the state while every church worshipper henceforth would be frisked by security personnel before being permitted for church service.

In addition, carrying travelling bags to worship centres on Sundays had also been banned by authorities of some churches in the state and also, and many churches had been fortified and illuminated with electricity to see clearly the environment of their churches while worshippers who carry only Bibles and their jotters will be allowed for service.

Speaking on the security beefed up by the state, the Commandant of Osun Amotekun, General Bashir Adewinbi (RTD), explained that his men had been mandated to protect the safety of worshippers in the state.

According to him, “We have deployed our men to churches in all local government areas of Osun State. We have spoken with churches to alert us when they see strangers coming to the church, they must not see that a new worshipper has come in but they must ensure they know them, they can give us their information so that we can monitor such worshippers for them.”





Investigations into many churches in Osogbo revealed that, in CAC Latona, their service would now be between the hours of ten and twelve pm every Sunday.

One of the worshippers in the church who identified himself as Adewale hinted that the church took the step to ensure people are not loitering around the church after church service.

At Winner Chapel, the church had created two additional exits in the church auditorium while security is now on 24 hours surveillance to prevent crime within and around the church.

At one of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God in Osogbo, personnel were seen stationed outside its churches across the state to tackle the menace and ensure the security of worshippers.

The Chairman of Osun State CAN, Bishop Amos Ogunrinde said: “We have issued guidelines to our members across the state. We are conducting regular sensitisation for members on security issues and also seeking cooperation with security agencies in the state by reporting any security challenges to them.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Owo Attack: Osun puts security operatives on red alert, metal doors, CCTV installed in some churches

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Owo Attack: Osun puts security operatives on red alert, metal doors, CCTV installed in some churches

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Owo Attack: Osun puts security operatives on red alert, metal doors, CCTV installed in some churches