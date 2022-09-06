Owo attack: Ondo govt donates millions of naira to victims

As part of the fulfilment of the promise made by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to victims of the June 5 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, the state government, on Tuesday, donated millions of naira to the victims of the attack.

Aside from the cash the state government also donated about 120 bags of Garri to the victims to provide succour for victims and their families.

The Chairman of the Donation Management Committee, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, who led other members of the committee to Owo, said the move was in fulfillment of the promise of governor Akeredolu to give the required support to all the victims of the attack.

It will be recalled that Akeredolu had constituted a committee to manage funds donated by public-spirited individuals and corporate organisations into the Owo Terrorists Attack Relief Fund.

The Committee which was headed by the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa as its Chairman, with other members which include, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka; Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Adebunmi Osadahun; the Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye; the Parish Priest of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-law, Owo; Representative of Olowo of Owo, Chief Amos Aladesawe and Mr Kayode Edema as Secretary.

Speaking during the donation, Akinterinwa explained that the committee collated the names and addresses of all the victims, families of the deceased and the injured, based on the funds received into the account so far.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He noted that each of the families of the deceased and the injured have been given cash gifts each, adding that the disbursement will continue if more funds are received into the account.

He said: “This is another series of support the Ondo State Government is giving to the victims. What we have done on this occasion is to collate all the victims, families of the deceased and the injured, based on the funds we have received into the account we opened.

“We felt that it was proper with the approval of the governor to reach out to these families and that is why we are here today.





“We have given each of the families of the deceased and the injured cash gifts and as we receive more funds into the account, we will continue to disburse.

“At the end of the day, we will make public all the funds received, the amount received from home where we were allowed to and it will be transparent and how it was judiciously utilised.

“We want to thank all those who have donated on behalf of the Ondo State Government, we thank them for their immense contribution, as God will continue to bless them.

“Also to let all the members of the public know that the account is still very much open and we are still expecting and willing to receive donations, it can never be too much and for those who still want to donate, our account will be made available. If you go to our website, you can still make donations.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, one of the injured, commended the state government for the gesture and expressed gratitude to the governor, describing him as one of his kind in the country.

He recalled that after the attack the governor pledged to support the victims “and he redeemed the pledge at a very critical time. We thanked the Governor for fulfilling his promise; for serving humanity and for bringing peace to this state.

Some of the families of the injured who benefited from the cash gifts included: Mr Agbom Paul who lost his late brother’s wife; Evaristus Oluchukwu; Mrs Helen Ifeanyi; Fabian Nweke; Mrs Theophine Ogoegbunam; Chief Titus Oranuba, injured; Sunday Festus; Precious Sunday; Oladele Christianah; Ozorchukwu Angela; and Ofene Joseph.

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: Wike, South And The Sword In Ayu’s Hand

Owo attack: Ondo govt donates millions of naira to victims

EDITORIAL: UAE’s Expanding Non-Oil Trade

Owo attack: Ondo govt donates millions of naira to victims

Owo attack: Ondo govt donates millions of naira to victims