The African Democratic Congress (ADC) House of Assembly candidate for Owo State Constituency 1, Ondo State, Funmi Abikanlu has declared support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and asked his supporters to vote for the party in the March 18 elections.

Abikanlu stated that this decision was made both out of choice and necessity, — after an exhaustive mediation with well-meaning stakeholders and the good people of his constituency.

He noted this in a statement signed by him on Thursday and made available to Nigerian Tribune.

According to the statement, the idea comes in a bid to collaborate with APC in the state and also in the federal government to allow the people to enjoy the maximum dividends of democracy.

“Funmi Abikanlu has a strong belief that unity highlights the collective notion that if individual members of a certain community with binding ideals work on their own instead of as a team, they are each doomed to fail and will all be defeated.

“The goal will be to ensure that policies that affect the growth and development of the people are more likely to be debated collectively before they are implemented.

“My ambition does not supersede the will of my people and I will continue to forge solutions that serve the entire community.

“I will not hesitate to seek new partners to participate in that goal. I shall continue to increase reach and influence for the good of the people and national development,” he said.