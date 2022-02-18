Own and protect public infrastructure, FCT Minister counsel residents

Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Tijjani Abubakar, visited the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Council where she inspected the work so far done on the multipurpose Hall.

The Minister inspected the hall project in the company of the Senior Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, who was at the Council, as a guest to a one-day training of selected journalists by the Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Democracy (VATLAD).

She noted that the hall has been on tender following due process for its completion by the Federal Capital Territory Administration, she said so far, the administration appreciated the role of the media in democratic governance.

The minister of state who said she undertook the unscheduled visit to surprise council members noted that the FCT administration was open to constructive engagement that would better the city than it was met by all.

According to her, all residents of the city have a responsibility to boost the development of the city for their comfort and its aesthetics.

She said residents must own the city and ensure that infrastructure deployed is protected to serve the public.

Tijjani said, it would be a drawback for any person or group or of persons to destroy already deployed infrastructure because the city would be in a vicious circle of building one infrastructure all over again with hard scarce resources over different times.

She called on journalists to promote the concept of developmental journalism and ensure it galvanized the public to key into government policies to advance the FCT, promote good governance and responsible citizenry.

Ramatu maintained that residents should be galvanized to secure and protect public infrastructure in the Territory.

In the Multipurpose hall of the Council, she reiterate the continued commitment of the FCTA to developmental journalism through a conducive environment, such as the recent award of contract for the upgrading of the NUJ FCT Multipurpose Hall.

She said her visit has to see for herself and the administration how far the work has gone on the tendered project. This she said gives clarity to the status of projects when they are inspected as it is the culture of the administration to visit projects sites.

The Presidential aide also said protecting public infrastructure saves government scarce resources that could be deployed for other public good, other than repeated investments, that ordinarily, should have been treated.

