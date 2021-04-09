Owerri uncages flavours at Tiger Street food festival

Owerri was aglow with fun on April 4, as the much-trumpeted Tiger Street Food Festival turned out to be a beehive of street food vendors and foodies. The event, sponsored by Nigerian Breweries’ crisp tasting lager, Tiger beer, was organised to attract the young, energetic and adventurous who are willing to uncage their tastes and passion.

Accompanied by street and club anthems from the on-site DJs, the festival accentuates the beauty of the culture of the people of Owerri spelt out in the assortment of finger-licking delicacies at Cubana Lounge, New Owerri.

From wafting barbecue fumes to iced bottles of Tiger beer, the scene was set to attract fun-seekers who yearned for outdoor recreation while staying safe. Food vendors showcased their homegrown concepts and recipes in an atmosphere of camaraderie. Roll up banners of Tiger beer and Nigerian Breweries captured passers-by who satisfied their curiosity with more than just a few bites.

Top Nigerian graffiti artist, the Flying Bushman, with his eye-catching neon paintings and graffiti added glitz and glam to the already coloured event. Five Star Music rapper, Xbusta, brought some magic to the festival with some freestyles and a medley of his rap songs delivered in pidgin English and soft voice. The ‘Cash App’ crooner, Bella Shmurda also uncaged his energy as he belted out his songs to nodding heads and tapping feet.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Owerri uncages flavours Owerri uncages flavours

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Owerri uncages flavours Owerri uncages flavours